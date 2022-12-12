Fed signals half-point rate increase at final '22 meeting

After the fastest tightening of U.S. monetary policy since the 1980s, the Federal Reserve looks set Wednesday to increase its benchmark rate by half a percentage point in a downshift after four straight three-quarter-point moves to curb inflation.

Such a move — widely flagged by officials — would lift rates to a 4.25% to 4.5% target range, the highest level since 2007. Fed policymakers are also likely to signal another half-point tightening next year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, and that rate changes will then be paused through 2023.

Financial markets agree on the near-term vision but see a rapid retreat from peak rates next year. That clash could be because investors expect price pressures to ease faster than the Fed, which worries inflation will prove sticky after getting burned by a bad call that inflation would be transitory.

This week's meeting in Washington, D.C., is a fresh opportunity for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to hammer home his point that officials expect to hold rates high to defeat inflation — as he did in a Nov. 30 speech when he stressed policy should stay restrictive "for some time."

Over the past five interest rate cycles, the average hold time at a peak rate was 11 months, and those were periods when inflation proved more stable.

"The Fed has been pushing the message that the policy rate is likely to remain at its peak rate for a while," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic adviser at Brean Capital LLC. "That is the part of the message that the market has consistently not gotten. The estimates of the degree to which inflation will come down are too optimistic."