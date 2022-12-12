Garland County project aims to send letters to area seniors

HOT SPRINGS -- The Garland County Library has partnered with the Oaklawn Center on Aging to "Send Some Cheer" to seniors this holiday season.

Similar to the Send Some Love program conducted in February, the library expects to see over a hundred letters or cards sent to those who are homebound or in assisted living facilities.

"Anybody can write a letter," Brook Olsen, who oversees the project, said. "It's a great writing exercise for anyone. Little kids all the way up to elderly people, who like to write letters."

Olsen, the library's youth services coordinator, said the library received 190 unique letters last year. They are able to copy some of the letters and send them to multiple recipients to spread the cheer to even more people.

The project began last year during the pandemic when people at risk for covid-19 were unable to leave their homes or visit family, like in normal years.

"Little kids who want to practice reading and writing, a perfect program project for them," Olsen said. "People who just want to be generous, give some holiday cheer, they're also very welcome to send that out."

Letters can consist of many things, including holiday wishes, encouragement, and more. Letters are sent one-way and anonymously, and should not disclose any personal information. The library, located at 1427 Malvern Ave., is accepting letters sent to them by school groups, sent by mail or dropped off in-person.

Writers can take advantage of a template provided by the library and can also find a letter-writing station in the adult and youth departments at the library, or fill out a form on the library website at http://www.gclibrary.com. Letters written online will be copied to paper by library staff and sent with the others.

Letters are being accepted until Friday, when they will be distributed by the Oaklawn Center on Aging before the winter holiday.

"This was a way that we could get that personal feel," Olsen said. "Let them open up a letter by somebody who hand wrote a little message to them, and maybe just kind of give them a little bit of love."