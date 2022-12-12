Griner talkative, happy, aide says

WASHINGTON -- WNBA star Brittney Griner didn't want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star's release and helped bring her back to the U.S. last week.

"I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk," Griner said, according to Carstens.

She then asked him, referring to others on the plane: "But, first of all, who are these guys?"

"And she moved right past me and went to every member on that crew, looked them in the eyes, shook their hands and asked about them, got their names, making a personal connection with them," Carstens recalled in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union." "It was really amazing."

Ultimately, Griner spent about 12 hours of an 18-hour flight talking with others on the plane, Carstens said. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury pro basketball star spoke about her time in the Russian penal colony and her months in captivity, Carstens recalled, although he declined to go into specific details.

"I was left with the impression this is an intelligent, passionate, compassionate, humble, interesting person, a patriotic person," Carstens said. "But above all, authentic. I hate the fact that I had to meet her in this manner, but I actually felt blessed having had a chance to get to know her."

Although Griner is undergoing a full medical and mental evaluation, Carstens said she appeared "full of energy, looked fantastic."

Griner, who also played pro basketball in Russia, was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February after Russian authorities said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. The U.S. State Department declared Griner to be "wrongfully detained" -- a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, celebrated her partner's return home in an Instagram post on Saturday, adding that the couple are recovering from their time apart.

"As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits -- I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!" she wrote.

EXCHANGE FOR ARMS DEALER

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. had secured Griner's release. In exchange, the administration offered Russia the release of notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, who had been serving a 25-year sentence on charges that he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons that U.S officials said were to be used against Americans.





Bout said he wished the WNBA player luck as the pair briefly passed one another in Abu Dhabi last week.

"I wished her good luck, she even extended her hand," Bout, who is nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," told Russia's state-run RT television network Saturday. "Our tradition is to wish everyone good luck and happiness."

Asked if Griner engaged with him during the high-level exchange, the 55-year-old said: "Yes, she did and I felt she was very positive towards me."

Edited video clips of the pair shared by Russian state media on Thursday do not appear to show the two conversing, and Griner has not commented on the alleged interaction. In the footage, Griner can be seen flanked by three Russian men in suits and Bout accompanied by an American man in khakis. The two walk by each other on the tarmac, plane engines whirring in the background, before Bout embraces the Russian men and Griner leaves with the American.

In his Saturday interview, Bout also expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, saying he believes Moscow should have launched action "sooner."

"I fully support it," he said of the war. "If I had the opportunity and the necessary skills, I would certainly volunteer."

His interview was conducted by Marina Butina, a Russian agent convicted and jailed in the United States for conspiring to infiltrate the National Rifle Association and other organizations without registering with authorities. She was released and deported to Russia in October 2019.

In a separate Friday interview with RT, also with Butina, Bout said it was difficult to describe his new freedom.

"It's hard to even find the right words to describe it all," he said, before adding he did not believe himself to be "any way important" to Russian politics or Putin.

"We don't leave our own people behind, right?" he said of Russia's fight for his release.

WHELAN REMAINS JAILED

But the U.S. was unable to secure the freedom of Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russia for nearly four years. Administration officials have stressed repeatedly that they are still working to release Whelan, whom Russian officials have jailed on espionage charges that both his family and the U.S. government say are baseless.

"They hold Mr. Whelan differently because of these espionage charges," John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "So we're working through that now. We are now more informed, clearly, having gone through this process over the last few months. We're more informed. We have a better sense of the context here, where Russia's expectations are, and we're just going to keep working on it."

Carstens, the U.S. government's top hostage negotiator, said "there's always cards" to play in securing an offer for Whelan and said he spoke with the jailed American on Friday.

"Here's what I told him. I said, 'Paul, you have the commitment of this president. The president's focused. The secretary of state's focused. I'm certainly focused, and we're going to bring you home,'" Carstens said. "And I reminded him, I said, 'Paul, when you were in the Marines, and I was in the Army, they always reminded you, keep the faith.' And I said, 'Keep the faith. We're coming to get you.'"

"I explained to him that 'all this was a case where it was either one or none. We weren't able to get you out of this go round,'" he said.

While negotiations for some U.S. hostages are ongoing, Carstens said the Biden administration intends to soon begin using an executive order that directs the government to identify and impose sanctions on foreign officials involved in wrongful detentions and abductions of American citizens.

"Believe me, we're working on target packages right now," he said.

The Biden administration is facing criticism for the terms of Griner's release, including the swap for Bout, and the failure to bring home Whelan, a former U.S. Marine. President Joe Biden said last week that "Russia is treating Paul's case differently than Brittney's."

Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker of the House next month, said that trading Bout without getting Whelan is an "unconscionable" move and a "a gift" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Carstens and Kirby declined to discuss details of the negotiations in the television interviews.

Carstens, who picked up Griner in the United Arab Emirates, said that as he brought her home "my brain is already thinking about Paul Whelan. What do we do when we get back? What's our next move? What's the strategy?"

Carstens has also traveled to Syria to try to gain the freedom of Austin Tice, a freelance journalist who has been held there since he was kidnapped while on assignment in 2012.

"We're still working on it," Carstens said of the case. "I'm optimistic. I think there are always paths forward that allow us to get an opportunity for some like Austin Tice."

Information for this article was contributed by Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press, Jennifer Hassan, Natalia Abbakumova, Miriam Berger, Mary Ilyushina, Arelis R. Hernandez and Niha Masih of The Washington Post and by Victoria Cavaliere of Bloomberg News (TNS).

Carly Givens of Phoenix shows support for Brittney Griner, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner was released from a Russian prison in a prisoner swap earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in the plane as she flies to Abu Dhabi to be exchanged for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, in Russia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Russian Federal Security Service via AP)

