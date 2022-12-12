DEAR HELOISE: This past week, I went to my hair stylist, had my dog bathed at a groomer's, had coffee with a friend of mine and had lunch at a self-serve cafe. Each time, I was handed a handheld device showing various amounts to tip: 15%, 20%, 22% and 25%! I can't tell you how much I resent this sort of thing. A tip is appreciation for decent service, but it's voluntary -- not mandatory.

At first, I wondered if I was overreacting, but everyone I've spoken to is saying the same thing. They're all sick of tipping, and some have gotten to the point where they refuse to tip anymore. When I do tip, it's never above 15%, because tipping is getting out of hand and I, like so many others in this country, are sick of it. There are far too many places that try "guilting" people into tipping, which only drives away their customers.

One woman told me that the pandemic caused a lot of people to expect customers to tip even more generously because they didn't have as many people going out to various places or using their services. That may be true, but did those same people ever stop to think the pandemic affected their customers, too? With a possible recession on the horizon and the cost of everything going sky-high while wages remain stagnant, many of us are feeling the pinch. In fact, people who are on a fixed income are being hit especially hard.

I know the service industry does not pay well and never has, but if that's the case, is it the customer's fault? Is it the customer or the company they work for responsible for lower wages? Or should the employee look for a better paying job? It's hard to say, but I do know that it's not my job to ensure someone else's income with overtipping, or tipping at all.

-- H.R., Dallas

DEAR READER: I have been in restaurants that tell customers tipping is not allowed. Frankly, I have mixed feelings about tipping. However, I get many letters from people who tell me they hate tipping, yet I get letters from people who swear that tipping is what keeps them afloat.

So, readers, what are your opinions?

DEAR READERS: Getting ready to make resolutions for the upcoming new year? Here're a few to consider:

• Clean out two or three closets.

• Learn to dance or learn a new dance style.

• Visit or call your parents more often.

• Walk the dog daily.

• Adopt a new pet.

• Grow a garden.

• Learn a new skill or hobby.

DEAR HELOISE: Please warn your readers to always buy a cat collar with a safety release. When the cat's collar gets caught on something, the cat can pull on it so that the release will open and they can break free. While you're at the vet's next time, have your fur baby microchipped. Then, fill out the short paper form and mail it in. This makes it so much easier to find a lost pet when they're microchipped.

-- Davis T., Palmyra, N.J.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com