Hill prepares for FTX hearing, understanding more about exchange’s failure

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., will be among the lawmakers taking part in congressional hearings this week regarding the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday related to the bankruptcy of FTX and more than 130 affiliates as lawmakers try to understand the exchange's downfall. Hill is a committee member and part of its Republican leadership team.

The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs will hold a similar hearing Wednesday.

FTX and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month after customers tried to withdraw their assets as the price of FTT, FTX's digital token, fell.

In an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Hill said cryptocurrencies and digital assets present opportunities for consumers, but the problems with these investments are hard to ignore.

"All the headlines over the past three or four years have been about failures in digital currency around the world," the Little Rock legislator noted in his Capitol Hill office.

In a Nov. 17 filing in U.S. bankruptcy court, FTX CEO John Ray III stated he had never "seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred" with FTX. Ray, who oversaw the liquidation of energy company Enron, is scheduled to appear before the House committee.

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's former CEO, tweeted Friday he is willing to testify before the House committee and discuss issues, including actions preceding the crash and what is next for FTX's American customers.

"I had thought of myself as a model CEO who wouldn't become lazy or disconnected, which made it that much more destructive when I did," Bankman-Fried added.

Hill said there needs to be "an immense amount of due diligence" among lawmakers to address crypto and similar emerging markets due to current regulatory gaps.

"Because this is a new frontier in finance, there are not a lot of rules, and there's not a lot of information. It is very much a buyer-beware environment," he said.

"Where existing regulatory policies are there to protect consumer interests or investor transparency, there have been some gaps on that."

Federal agencies have regulations related to cryptocurrencies and digital assets, but agencies do not have explicit guidance regarding these newer markets.

"The problem is that it's not always completely clear which rules apply to which business models," said Carol Goforth, the Clayton N. Little Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas.

"The industry does not always know if a particular crypto asset is a security or if it is not," Goforth said.

"Because it's not clear, they take the position that, 'Hey, I'm not trading in crypto assets that are security. I'm not matching buyers and sellers in crypto assets that are securities. I'm matching buyers and sellers in crypto assets that are commodities.'"

Goforth emphasized the consequences of poor crypto investments, recalling meetings with individuals who made millions of dollars through cryptocurrency.

"They explained to me that it almost felt like they had Monopoly money. Like it wasn't real to them," she said. "And they spent it like it wasn't real to them."

Hill compared crypto assets to gold and how investors treat gold in various forms such as mutual funds, stocks and futures.

"Gold, on the elemental table, is all of those things. That's why I believe in functional regulation," he said.

"I don't believe in one digital asset regulator, and I don't believe one regulator has power over digital assets. I think it depends on the use."

Hill said congressional action should include consumer protections while allowing space for market innovations and changes.

According to the congressman, lawmakers must additionally consider steps to balance state and federal regulatory powers.

Hill and Republican colleagues have introduced legislation defining digital assets and addressing stablecoins -- cryptocurrencies whose values are tied to stable assets like the U.S. dollar -- as payment.

"It picks a regulator of how one would oversee that, including at the state level," Hill said.

"It's a narrow bill, and in the case of FTX, it probably would have dealt with the FTT coin. It would have dealt with public disclosure about that and how it was regulated and available for use, experimentation, innovation and participation."

Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers, introduced legislation with Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow granting regulatory authority to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission over digital commodities.

Boozman serves as the top Republican on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry committee under Stabenow. The committee oversees matters related to commodities, including those involving crypto.

Hill said he believes there is room for both congressional chambers to propose legislation addressing various kinds of crypto assets. He emphasized lawmakers' need to utilize existing agencies for administering regulations.

"We have regimes for all of that. We don't need to create a new one," he said.

The hearings come with Congress entering its final weeks of work. When legislators come to the nation's capital in the new year, Democrats will continue to control the Senate, but Republicans will have majority power in the House.

"We're sort of stuck at a standstill with so many critical decisions that need to be made," Goforth said.

"I think crypto is one of the areas that there is at least the potential for bipartisan progress if the folks on both extremes will move a little bit."