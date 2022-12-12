Hot Springs, AT&T at odds over damage to sewer lines

HOT SPRINGS -- The city of Hot Springs says AT&T owes it $16,023 for sewer lines company contractors damaged during the installation of fiber optic lines, but the telecommunications giant said the location of the underground utilities was marked inaccurately.

The city said it's yet to receive payment for sewer lines AT&T directional boring contractors damaged on Vineyard, Summer, Third and Main streets in March and Meadowbrook Street last November.

The customer aging report the city provided in response to a records request listed unpaid balances of $8,554 from a Jan. 31 invoice and $7,469 from a June 30 invoice.

A waterline contractors damaged in the North Moore Road area caused a lengthy outage on Thanksgiving. Hot Springs Utilities Director Monty Ledbetter said contractors are supposed to spot dig ahead of the boring machine to verify if water or sewer lines are in the area.

"When they first started they weren't doing that," he said. "There were a couple of crews that were breaking mains right and left and costing us a lot of overtime to fix the leaks. We're running low on materials to fix leaks. Lead times on repair clamps are long. It's been a huge issue."

Ledbetter said contractors aren't supposed to disturb a 3-foot buffer around utility line markings.

AT&T said its contractors request to have all utility lines marked before they start digging, but the city's markings aren't always accurate.

"As we work to launch fiber broadband and improve connectivity in more communities, our goal is to minimize any construction-related impacts," Sarah Rodriguez, lead public relations manager for AT&T, said in a written statement.

"After previously investigating separate cases of sewer and waterline damage, we've determined the damage was the result of inaccurate markings of underground utilities," she wrote.