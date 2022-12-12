• Deborah Scroggin, elections director in Oregon, wrote in her resignation letter 220 incidents of misinformation that led to voter intimidation and threats to election workers "have made the work of administering elections extremely challenging."

• Hiyam al-Bitar, a researcher from the Hamas-run Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism, said 63 graves have been identified, and a set of bones and artifacts from one tomb in an ancient burial site in Gaza was dated back to the second century.

• Juan Nunley Jr., who was accused of assaulting a pregnant real estate agent with a weapon and attempting to kidnap her, was arrested in El Paso County, Texas, police said.

• Rev. Michael Pfleger, a Roman Catholic priest and activist, was reinstated as leader of his Chicago parish after a review board found "no reason to suspect" he was guilty of sexual abuse, the city's Archdiocese stated in a letter.

• Tom Arceneaux, former city councilman in Shreveport, defeated Democratic state Sen. Greg Tarver in a runoff election to become the city's first Republican mayor in 28 years.

• Suleman Shahbaz, son of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, returned to his hometown of Lahore after four years in London to face federal corruption and money laundering charges, said Ata Tarar, a spokesman for Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party.

• James Reingold, a pediatrician who heads the emergency department at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, said "the major risk with these [respiratory] viruses sweeping through the community is that it will bring into the hospital all the children suffering with asthma."

• Gloria Huerta, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County, Calif., sheriff's office, said detectives determined that a Virginia deputy who authorities say traveled to California to kill family members of a 15-year-old girl he tried to sexually extort online killed himself with his service weapon.

• Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Laura Rosenberger, National Security Council senior director for China and Taiwan, will visit China, South Korea and Japan to consult on a "range of regional and bilateral issues," according to a statement from the State Department.