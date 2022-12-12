Isolated storms expected across the state on Tuesday, meteorologists say

Storms are expected to enter the state on Tuesday and could cause severe weather in parts of Central and southern Arkansas, forecasters said.

“The highest risk for severe weather will be during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly over the far south,” the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said in a severe weather briefing sent Monday morning.

The storm system brings a chance of isolated tornadoes, said Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist.

“The bigger threat we will see with these storms in Arkansas is the chance of strong winds and localized heavy rain,” Cooper said.

Significant hail is not predicted but possible in the south, he said.

Stronger storms are predicted to be in the state in the mid-afternoon on Tuesday and persist into the evening, Cooper said, though western Arkansas could start seeing showers that morning.

“A strong cold front will move across the state on Tuesday and Tuesday night, bringing locally heavy rain to the state. With the ground saturated in many areas from recent rain, some localized flooding cannot be ruled out completely,” according to the briefing.

“We do have some risk for flash flooding but it isn’t widespread. It will mainly impact those areas that get storms that rain a lot really quickly,” Cooper said.

A tweet from the National Weather Service said Central and eastern parts of Arkansas are expected to see the highest rainfall amounts.

Even though the threat for severe weather shifted and decreased within the state, he said Arkansans should still pay attention to the forecast and not let their guards down.

The temperatures will warm up a bit on Tuesday, but Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures with a potential for freezing conditions in the northwest portions of the state, the meteorologist said.

“By the end of the week, around Saturday, we are predicting highs in the 30s and 40s for Arkansas,” Cooper said.

The meteorologist said there was a small chance for snow next week, but the forecast was uncertain and likely to change this far out.

“Snow or no snow, it’s too early to tell, but it will likely be cold for Christmas,” Cooper said.