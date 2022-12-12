Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Man in stable condition after shooting at Jonesboro gas station

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 11:20 a.m.
FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Jonesboro authorities are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting at a gas station, according to a Facebook post from the Police Department.

Police responded at the Exxon,1325 S. Caraway Road, around 3 p.m.

Jaylon Selvy, 21, was transported to an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, and a tourniquet was applied on the scene.

Spokesperson Sally Smith said Monday that Selvy is in stable condition.

There were no suspects in custody early Monday, but Smith said police are searching for a person of interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT