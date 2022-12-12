Key three-pointer, defense allow Vols to nip Terrapins

NEW YORK -- Zakai Zeigler scored 12 points, including a key three-pointer late in the second half as No. 7 Tennessee held off No. 13 Maryland 56-53 Sunday in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational matchup.

Tennessee (9-1) led by as many as 18 points in the first half before Maryland pulled within two points in the final minutes. The Volunteers shot 28.8% overall (19 of 66) but hit four of 11 three-pointers in the second half.

"If you're making shots, it all looks pretty," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said. "But can you win when it's ugly? And I thought that second half was certainly ugly for us, but we found a way to win the game."

Tyreke Key scored nine points and Julian Phillips had six points and 10 rebounds for the Volunteers, who again clamped down on defense. Tennessee began the game allowing just 51.2 points per game, third fewest in the nation, while limiting opponents to 21.6% shooting from three-point land, the lowest figure in Division I.

Jahmir Young scored 18 points while Hakim Hart and Donta Scott had nine apiece for Maryland (8-2), which has lost two in a row. The Terrapins were 2 of 24 from beyond the arc, including 0 for 8 in the second half.

"They hit three big threes in the second half and we go 0 for 8 even though we had some open looks," Maryland Coach Kevin Willard said. "We have to win that battle."

Tennessee shot 11 of 39 (28.2%) in the first half, but led 34-17 as the Terrapins made only 3 of 24 (12.5%), missing 20 of their final 21 shots before the break.

Down by 16 in the second half, Maryland unveiled a full-court press and forced three turnovers during a 12-0 run.

"We were trying to go with it the whole game -- it's just when you only make three field goals in the first half, it's kind of hard to press, kind of have to make baskets to press," Willard said.

A three-pointer by Key ended the burst, but the Terrapins scored the next five points and pulled within 48-46 on a pair of free throws by Ian Martinez. Maryland got within two again at 51-49 when Martinez hit one of two free throws, after which Ziegler hit his three-pointer with 3:05 left.

Hart had a layup for Maryland, which then forced Tennessee into a shot clock violation. The teams combined to miss their next five shots before Hart scored a second-chance layup with 24 seconds left to cut the deficit to 55-53.

The teams traded empty trips, with Young missing a potential game-tying floater. Key made one of two foul shots with seven seconds left and Young missed a contested three-pointer at the buzzer.

"In the second half, we knew that they were going to come out fighting," Zeigler said. "They knew what they had to do and they upped their pressure."

NO. 20 IOWA STATE 77,

McNEESE STATE 40

AMES, Iowa -- Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points and No. 20 Iowa State broke away in the second half to beat McNeese State.

Jaren Holmes added 17 points for the Cyclones (8-2) and Gabe Kalscheur scored 15.

Ahead 33-24 at the break, Iowa State scored the first 15 points of the second half. McNeese (3-7) committed 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes of the period, leading to 13 points for the Cyclones.

"Our guys came out of that locker room with great intensity, with a lot of pride in getting stops," Iowa State Coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "We really demand that to start halves we bring tremendous energy, and that's exactly what happened to start that second half."

Zach Scott and Trae English each scored eight points for McNeese, which finished with 30 turnovers.

The Cyclones shot 54.5% overall, including 10 of 18 from three-point range.

"We wanted to try and take away some of the inside stuff they do well," McNeese Coach John Aiken said. "We knew were going to give up some threes. Their guys made shots."

The Cyclones were coming off a Thursday loss at rival Iowa.

"I thought it was a bounce-back game for us," Kunc said. "Obviously, it was a good performance by all of us. We showed up ready to play and brought a lot of energy back."

NO. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69,

MINNESOTA 51

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented No. 23 Mississippi State's smothering defense in a victory over Minnesota to say undefeated.

Mississippi State (9-0) is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten. It's the Bulldogs' best start to a season since they won their first 13 games in 2003-04.

Mississippi State -- allowing 49.7 points per game, second fewest in the country -- held the Gophers (4-6) to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points. Minnesota had 15 turned overs.

Shakeel Moore scored 17 points for the Bulldogs while Cameron Matthews added 11 and D.J. Jeffries scored 10.

Sophomore Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 20 points. Joshua Ola-Joseph added 9 points.

The game was close for much of the first half as neither team could sustain any consistent offense, but 16 unanswered Mississippi State points between the closing moments of the first half and the start of the second flipped a two-point Gophers lead into a 14-point lead for the Bulldogs.

The Gophers have lost five in a row.

