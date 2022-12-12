Analysis of election

If "The Donald" goes riding off into the sunset as recommended by Mr. Robert Kain of Conway, I anxiously await his replacement so that we can all be entertained by observing development of things like fake dossiers, manufactured rumors, lies, a compliant media, entrapments and a lot of other cute ideas that can keep us from a return to his referred-to "Trumpism." I'm sure no one wants that, as it included things as secure borders, energy independence, and low inflation, just to name a few.

I have learned one thing though: not to question my spouse of many years, who had advised me about a year ago that there would be no "red wave," and when I dared to ask why, she said that obviously in my 91 years I have not learned anything about women. For one thing, Republicans failed to take a common-sense approach to abortion, and women still believe "my body, my choice," and along with that, a lot of independent voters were swayed by the animosity inflamed daily by the Jan. 6 hearings. This, however, may get interesting as we learn more of what the whistle-blowers are telling us. The expert timing of the forgiving of student loans also helped get a lot of younger voters.

On a happy note, the election seems to have been well-managed all across the country. The election in 2024 may get interesting as the way it looks now, our choice is between a crook and a clod. In order to help me decide, I may have to compare their children. Anyway, we sit and wait and wait for the fun to begin ...

DONAL B. WRIGHT

Cabot

Abandoned his oath

The Dec. 5 letter "Keeping what oath?" by James Vandergrift was clear. I took an oath, for in college I was in ROTC.

How many oaths has 1st District Congressman Rick Crawford taken, he who then voted to overturn the election? Now will he go back to Washington and perjure himself again?

MICHAEL DOUGAN

Jonesboro