Little Rock School District leaders still mum on cyberattack details

The Little Rock School District on Monday continued to keep a tight lid on a possible resolution to the breach of district data networks that began Nov. 11 and prompted an unannounced School Board meeting Nov. 21.

The Little Rock School Board at a public special meeting Dec. 5 authorized district leaders to pursue a settlement — or ransom — of at least $250,000 with those who hacked into the district’s data networks.

Since then, district leaders have continued to be silent on the matter — other than School Board President Greg Adams saying late week that district leaders hoped to be able to share an update within the next few days.

”We are not quite there yet but work is being done to get us to that place," he said Thursday night.

On Monday, Superintendent Jermall Wright and Adams didn’t immediately respond to requests from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for a status update.