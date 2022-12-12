North Little Rock police promote department’s 1st Black captain

The North Little Rock Police Department promoted its first ever Black captain today in a special ceremony at the North Little Rock Justice Department Center.

Ronald Messer, 51, has been with the department for 25 years.

Jhailan Rathey, 28, was also promoted at the ceremony. He is now a sergeant, after six years in the department.

Mayor Terry Hartwick said the two officers deserved their promotions and “it’s good to make history” even though “it’s well overdue.”

Police Chief Patrick Thessing said the two officers are “stellar.”

“They prove their worth and their business couldn’t be better. I’m excited,” he said.

Thessing added that nationwide, police departments do their best to reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of their communities and the department is actively recruiting minorities.

“It kind of comes down to timing, when spots come open through attrition, and you almost kind of have to be in the right place at the right time, for that to happen,” he said. “You have to be high up on the list from the promotion exams. There’s a lot of variables that come in there.”

Thessing also said many officers don’t want to test to promote because they are comfortable in their current positions, but the department does its best to push them.

“Thankfully, these two guys decided that hey, they were gonna do it and step out of their comfort zone,” he said.

Messer said he knew it was a big day for everyone and for himself.

“I know what it represents to the people here at the department and the people in this city,” he said. “It represents the department becoming more diverse, and that’s a good thing for us. I hope that people look at it as a positive thing.”

Messer said he wanted to take his time in testing to promote to make sure he learned the basis of being a police officer. He said he stayed in the sergeant position for 13 years before moving up to lieutenant.

“I think it’s the best part of my life and it’s time for me to move forward,” he said. “I can’t be a police officer forever and it was a goal of mine to achieve.”

Messer added that there may be obstacles that keep an African American, Native American or Mexican American, “or anyone” from “reaching their pinnacle” but “the best thing to do is never give up.”

Messer’s son, Koman, said he felt a lot of pride for his father at the ceremony.

“I knew it was going to happen, just growing up seeing how diligent he was at his duty, I realized he would be in a great position of leadership,” he said.

Koman added that his father’s promotion shows a significant change in the department and “insight for the future” that will bring more change and positivity from the city and the department.