FOOTBALL

Leach taken to hospital

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital Sunday after what the university called "a personal health issue" that happened at his home in Starkville. Leach, 61, was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles away from Mississippi State, the university said in a statement. Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. Late in the season, he acknowledged dealing with some unspecified health issues that were causing a persistent cough. Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

New deal for Oregon State coach

Oregon State and Coach Jonathan Smith have agreed on a six-year, $30.6 million contract, the university announced Sunday. It comes after the Beavers went 9-3 this season, with a chance for the third 10-win season in school history coming Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl against Florida. Smith's guaranteed salary will start at $4.85 million next season and grow to $5.45 million by 2028, the school said. Oregon State also is adding $100,000 to its salary pool for assistant coaches (rising to $4.85 million) and support staff (rising to $2.5 million).

BASKETBALL

Paul Silas dead at 79

Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79. The family revealed the death through the Houston Rockets, for whom Silas' son, Stephen, is a second-generation head coach. Silas began his career as a head coach with a three-year stint leading the then-San Diego Clippers starting in 1980. After spending more than a decade as an assistant, he returned to being a head coach and spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, the New Orleans Hornets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Bobcats. He took four of those teams to the playoffs, winning exactly 400 games -- 387 in the regular season, 13 more in the postseason. Paul Silas played his college basketball at Creighton, averaging 20.5 points and 21.6 rebounds in three seasons. He was voted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

GOLF

Strydom claims first title

Ockie Strydom claimed his first European tour title when he closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Adrian Otageui at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa. Strydom began the back nine at Leopard Creek with four birdies in five holes to pull away. He finished at 18-under 270. Otaegui had a 68. Laurie Canter of England had a 64 to finish alone in third. Louis Oosthuizen (68) and Dean Burmester (72), trying to crack the top 50 in the world ranking by the end of the year, tied for seventh.

Theegala/Hoge win Shootout

Sahith Theegala made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday as he and Tom Hoge closed with a 10-under 62 in fourballs and became the first rookie team to win the QBE Shootout in 11 years. Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman each missed birdie putts from about 12 feet at Tiburon Golf Club that would have forced a playoff. They had a 65. Theegala was coming off a strong PGA Tour rookie season in which he reached the Tour Championship and twice had chances to win going to the final hole of tournaments. Hoge, who won his first PGA Tour title at Pebble Beach in February, carried much of the load early when Theegala pulled a muscle in his left side on the first hole. By the end of the day, Theegala said it felt better and he was able to take fuller swings.

WINTER SPORTS

Holdener earns slalom victory

Wendy Holdener had a lengthy wait for her first slalom victory. The Swiss skier made it two out of two on Sunday. And this time she didn't have to share top spot. Holdener improved on her second position after the opening run to triumph in Sestriere, Italy, finishing 0.47 seconds ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States and 0.70 ahead of first-run leader Petra Vlhová, who is still looking for her first win of the season. The 29-year-old Holdener was the surprise joint winner in Killington, Vt., last month along with Anna Swenn Larsson. It was Holdener's first slalom victory after finishing in the top three 30 times for the unwanted record of most World Cup podium finishes without a win in the discipline.

Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas and his son and assistant coach Stephen Silas react in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Jan. 8, 2011. Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams, has died, his family announced Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He was 79. The family revealed the death through the Houston Rockets, for whom Silas' son Stephen is a second-generation head coach. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)



FILE - Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas watches from the bench during the second half of their 95-64 loss to the Chicago Bulls in an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 10, 2012. Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams, has died, his family announced Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He was 79. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

