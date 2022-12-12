OPINION | A WORD: Arkansas verbivores, alas, that clue was wrong





I have a duty to confess that one of my Dec. 5 clues was wrong. Wrong.

A sharp-eyed playmate noticed that I suggested Canadian swimmer Kathy Bald had won Olympic gold when actually she won her gold at the Commonwealth Games. I apologize.

Obfuscation is par for the course, but being wrong is not right ... although one time here, "wrong" was right, wasn't it?

Today's noun and/or verb and/or adjective has five letters.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ Unsuitable or undesirable. Improper or unwanted. Amiss, askew.

◼️ An unjust, immoral, illegal or dishonest action, course of action or thought.

◼️ Imposing or treading upon another person's right or rights.

◼️ To malign.

◼️ Not correct, socially, morally or in the context of test-taking.

◼️ To be this is to be mistaken.

◼️ Not right, untrue, incorrect!

I'll print the answer Dec. 19, but feel free to email if you can't wait.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



