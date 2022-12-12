OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday Dec. 12: There's a reason you see yourself in a position you haven't yet achieved, and that reason will be realized. This is for you! Friends aid your rise. Make your intentions known and you will immediately attract the assistance you need. More highlights: Your hospitality and social graces will impress. Family issues resolve. Money arrives unexpectedly.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Making choices is a brain tax. Whether the choice winds up with a good or bad ending, the decision-making process is work. Recognize the reality of decision fatigue. It counts, and a post-decision relaxation is well deserved.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You benefit from thinking a little broader than the people around you, even if it means getting a bit existential. Considering the airless surface of the other planets known to man, it becomes clear: Everything, even your own breath, is a gift.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The ring with the bottle, the dart with the target, the intention of finding love with the actuality of love ... These things are possible today. Connect the small thing with the big thing and it's a win.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's an atmosphere of whimsy around you. You enjoy the people around you and are not thinking about what they can do for you so much as their potential as playmates and the potential for fun.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When comments are offered to you, it is respected information, even if the advice itself is not so good. When people share, it lets you know how they are thinking and has value.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Socializing is fun, and it's also a job. As a serious person with goals and a purpose, you may be smiling and laid-back, but you're out there promoting yourself and your agenda at the same time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Luck is a fickle fairy, disinterested in being courted and vehemently against capture. She lands on what interests her, and none can predict it. So, ignore her. Do your work. She'll drop in when it suits her.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Arrogance is just fear in a cool disguise. Don't buy in. You can use this knowledge to your advantage. When someone is being high-handed, take it as a signal to shake their tree, and then stand back and see what falls out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): After losing and finding yourself many times, you'll come to the realization that neither state is better than the other. Being "lost" or "found" is merely a momentary opinion about yourself regarding your surroundings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your development is a do-it-yourself project. You'll try something for the first time. Get the best teacher around and ask plenty of questions. Learning can be tricky, but it's nothing compared to unlearning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When it matters to you, you'll do what it takes, regardless of the discomfort, risk, feedback or anything else. There's a lot you're considering that just doesn't make the category. Trust yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Among the top perks that come with mastering a skill is the number of decisions you no longer need to make. You don't have to guess because you already know what to do. You'll execute with swift confidence. You earned this.

COUNTDOWN TO JUPITER CHANGE

Ever the fair patriarch, Jupiter spends around a year in each sign. We are currently in the final phases of Jupiter in Pisces, the realm of wisdom, spirit, empathy and healing. Has the luck you've experienced related to these realms? Right now, fortune favors the intuitive. But next week, Jupiter begins a fresh cycle in Aries. Fortune will favor the bold.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Mayim Bialik has spent a lifetime in the public eye, from her roots as a child star to other directions, earning a Ph.D. in neuroscience and becoming an author and expert on attachment parenting. This Sagittarius actress didn't have to stretch IQ points to become "The Big Bang Theory" brainiac Amy Farrah Fowler. Bialik is a passionate, worldly Sagittarius, born when Mars was in quick-witted, intellectual and communicative Gemini.