OPINION | OLD NEWS: Jury duty for 1922 trial of scab-bombing railroad striker was like pulling teeth





A century ago this week, a trial of historical interest snagged on a hung jury at Little Rock. Historians who study U.S. labor unions, railroad history, police interrogation methods and even the history of the Ku Klux Klan could find this case interesting. Old News is, of course, intrigued for less serious reasons.

But before I get to those, here's an oversimplification of what-all went on.

The case against John G. Spurgeon grew out of the Great Railroad Strike of 1922. Spurgeon, a Missouri Pacific machinist for 15 years, went on strike with shopmen of four rail lines who walked out nationwide July 1. Across the nation, negotiations but also scattered beatings, brawls and shootings ensued.

That December he was tried in a bombing. Someone used dynamite to blow the porch off the home of a striker who had just returned to work.

Prosecutor G.W. Emerson also charged Spurgeon with bombing the Missouri Pacific railyard and the home of the shops superintendant, but Spurgeon's trial focused on the blast that reduced W.J. Kooms' front porch to smithereens at 3010 W. 13th St. in Little Rock.

Kooms, his wife and child were home at the time, and so the charges included attempted murder.

Spurgeon had confessed, but his defense repudiated that confession, which was obtained after police questioned him for 26 hours without water or sleep.

William H. Rawles, Spurgeon's alleged confederate who also confessed, testified against him.

The Kooms bombing occurred the night after a striking shopman for the Rock Island line was mortally wounded at Biddle. (His murder led to a different trial.) So, citizens were riled up. Mayor Ben D. Brickhouse offered a $500 reward; but already the police had Rawles and Spurgeon in custody and were grilling them.

Someone on the police side of the ledger released both confessions to the Gazette, which promptly published them.

Rawles, a boilermaker, portrayed himself as a fool for going along with Spurgeon and others. Rawles also described watching them make bombs in the woods.

They had six sticks of dynamite pilfered from the MoPac yard. The dynamite sticks were 5 inches in diameter, the Gazette reported, and 12 inches long, and they weighed 6 or 7 pounds. The bombers broke up a piece and packed it into a 2-pound tomato can, pounding it in, Rawles said. When he and Spurgeon got to Kooms' house, they added the blasting cap and 25 feet of fuse. That length in theory gave them 25 minutes to abscond back to Baring Cross, he said.

But they didn't hear a detonation, so they drove back, and sure enough the fuse had failed. They reset the bomb, crept down an alley and drove back to Baring Cross. Again they didn't hear a report, and so once again they returned. But the bomb had worked.

The police were on the scene. They caught Rawles and Spurgeon driving suspiciously.

Among many things he confessed to, Rawles said he didn't go to union meetings much and didn't go to church either, but was raised Methodist. Meanwhile Spurgeon was active in the machinist union and Woodmen of the World. He had a souvenir knife from a strike in Missouri -- a knife he'd won in raffle.

His wife, Johanna, was active in the Woodmen's women's chapter. John Spurgeon was born in Indiana; but Johanna was a born foreigner, from Austria.

Why the police and prosecutor favored Rawles over Spurgeon should be opaque to me because, no, I don't know that ethnic bias or anti-union sentiments were involved. The accused were charged with 16 counts apiece, and their bond was set at $45,000, each. So they didn't leave jail.

A month later, though, Circuit Judge John W. Wade lowered Spurgeon's bond to $25,000, and within days, striking railroad workers donated that amount. Meanwhile, no effort was made for Rawles, and the Gazette reported he didn't want to leave the safety of the jail anyway.

Long story short: 100 years ago Tuesday, the jury in Spurgeon's trial stalled. On their 16th and final ballot, nine jurors voted to acquit, while three insisted he was guilty. The court set a new trial.

In January 1923, a different jury assembled in Wade's court, selected from a curated jury pool in response to the defense argument that public sentiment was thoroughly poisoned by the strike. A new sheriff gathered this jury pool, a self-avowed Klansman named Homer Adkins. The defense alleged, in vain, that Adkins packed that pool with Klansmen opposed to labor unions.

This jury convicted Spurgeon, and he was sentenced to one year in prison. His defense began to file an appeal, but he didn't have funds to pursue it. He served the time, leaving prison in 1924 and moving to Michigan, where he resumed work as a machinist.

In January 1925, Gov. Thomas McRae issued a proclamation restoring Spurgeon's citizenship rights.

Rawles also got a year, but suspended. The judge made it clear he thought Rawles was guilty as sin and should have done time.

NOW THE FUN STUFF

During his first trial, one of Spurgeon's jurors developed a tooth abscess.

As the Gazette explained that Dec. 12, "according to the laws regulating juries and jurymen, when a case is given to a set of them they must remain together until they agree on a verdict or reach the definite conviction that they won't ever in this world agree on a verdict. Until one of these things happens the whole outfit operates under the Ruth-Naomi rules:

"'Whither thou goest, I will go; and where thou lodgest, I will lodge.'"

The juror wanted his tooth pulled by a dentist.

"No gentleman admires to have a gallery when he goes into executive caucus with a dentist," the Gazette said, "but the aching juror agreed to take all his 11 companions with him, and make a regular coming out party of the affair."

But several of those jurors "manifested violent conscientious scruples against having any truck whatsoever with a dentist." There was talk of emesis.

A drugstore palliative was applied. But I don't think the toothache story ended there. Remember the murder of the striker at Biddle? The trial of his accused killer, J.W. Custer, started while Spurgeon's jury was sequestered. This panel also needed sequestering.

Deputy Sheriff W.F. Hobbs, First Division Circuit Court bailiff, had to monitor two juries overnight.

"This is the first time this situation has existed in the history of the county, according to court attaches," the Gazette reported. "The jury in the Spurgeon case had been out since Saturday night, and it occupied the usual jury room, while the newly completed jury to try J.W. Custer, indicted for first degree murder, occupied the grand jury room, which had been furnished as a dormitory."

These jurors became restless Tuesday night.

Custer's panelists were allowed — at their own expense and with the permission of the judge, prosecutors and defenders — to attend a wrestling match at the Kempner Theatre, accompanied by two deputies.

The Spurgeon jury were allowed — under the same conditions — to go to a barber shop for what the Gazette described as "tonsorial service."

Barbers, once upon a time, also pulled teeth. Hence the red stripes on their iconic poles. But of course, I have no proof whatsoever that the juror took that opportunity to ease his burden or that — during their deadlock — he gave his squeamish fellow jurors reason to want to watch him suffer.

But I can imagine.

