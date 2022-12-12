Paid with blood

Trying to mentally process an ex-president of the United States openly communicating his desire to eliminate the Constitution, I am reminded of the blood it took to preserve that Constitution.

The sailors and Marines sacrificing their lives on beaches like Guadalcanal, Tarawa, and Iwo Jima. The U.S. soldiers jumping into France on D-Day linking up with those storming Omaha Beach at Normandy.

I'm reminded of the old men in my small town of Elkins, population 245, limping as they went about life. I'm reminded of the 30-year postmaster in Elkins who flew an F4U Corsair from Iwo Jima escorting bombers over Imperial Japan, his landing field paid for by the blood of U.S. Marines.

I'm reminded of Jack Carter's brother telling me the funny thing about Jack was he could fly a plane, but couldn't drive a car. Jack told me his only regret in World War II was that he and his wingman were vectored to a radar contact while leaving Japanese airspace. He machine-gunned a fishing boat. "He was maybe some guy just trying to feed his family, but we couldn't take a chance that he had a radio and was giving away our position." When you wear the uniform, you do what you're told.

I had my small-town heroes like so many others in America, a kid grateful for such men and women.

I'm reminded of Alan Parker, the man I knew as having a voice that gave you goosebumps, and helped neighbors more than he helped himself. It wasn't until he died that I knew Alan was wounded at Omaha Beach; a million-dollar wound, as he called his limp.

I'm reminded of Louie Goforth, running his antique store in Elkins, when I asked, in my 10-year-old voice, if he had shot down a plane in Italy. "No" he said, "I'd shoot at them just to feel better." Louie was buried with honors, the same honor so many are entitled to. We--they--weren't "suckers" and "losers."

I'm reminded of Elmer Carr, my best friend's grandfather who won a Bronze Star for valor with the 10th Mountain Division in Italy. His son, a Vietnam veteran. I never knew of his Bronze Star until I read his obituary. This man, this hero, took no bows. Combat veterans don't talk about combat. They don't talk about war, , I think, because they don't want to relive the horror that is war.

I'm reminded of that man I met at the VA hospital wearing a Navy hat. I tried to engage him in conversation to know his sacrifice for this country. His wife told me her husband would tell me he did nothing special for this country. Just like so many of us who have served. We've done nothing special for this country, as every veteran will tell you. Nothing special. Except for the special service we've rendered to the Constitution of the United States of America.

I'm reminded of two classmates, who, like me, joined the Navy because we had something special. Loni Hansell, a dental technician, and Scott Smith, the submariner who can only see surface targets ripe for picking from a fast attack under the waves lethal machine. A lethal machine manned by the best among us, for the defense of the Constitution.

I'm reminded of U.S. Marine Chad Makepeace. This Marine, as with so many serving in our armed forces, loves peace. We'd rather make peace, but we will make war to defend our Constitution. Without hesitation.

I'm reminded of the brothers I served with. We weren't that special alone, but we were special together. We each wrote a blank check to the Constitution payable up to and including our lives. I'm reminded of how young we were. I'm reminded of those who have served this country with honor. Young men and women who have put their lives on hold to protect the Bill of Rights. Those very rights we all hold dear. Those Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice to an idea that a people could govern themselves. And those who paid for other people's chance of freedom. Those who dearly paid for me to grow up in small-town America and not be forced to render a Nazi "Heil Hitler."

I'm reminded of so many things as I age and look back over a life lived when I'd planned something different. I'm reminded of what is important and what isn't.

I'm reminded that the Constitution is a sacred document that means more than the parchment it's written on. I'm reminded of the 15 foreign counties I've visited and didn't find a place I'd rather be because of our Constitution. I'm reminded of the motto of the great state of New Hampshire: Live free or die!

Now, I'm reminded of a former president suggesting the Constitution can be torn up to make him a dictator.

Steve Foster lives in Fayetteville.