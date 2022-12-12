Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- A man died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Old Missouri Road around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

The man, in his late 50s, was hit by a 2019 Jeep Wrangler and pronounced dead at the scene. The release states the driver did not see the man and had no chance to apply the brakes or avoid the collision.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved in the incident, according to the release. The accident is under investigation.