Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- A man died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Old Missouri Road around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

The man, in his late 50s, was hit by a 2019 Jeep Wrangler and pronounced dead at the scene. The release states the driver did not see the man and had no chance to apply the brakes or avoid the collision.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved in the incident, according to the release. The accident is under investigation.

Print Headline: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT