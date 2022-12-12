Pittman taking time on new DC

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is not rushing into his first coordinator hire in three years.

Pittman has talked to various candidates, including former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was a strong candidate for the post. However, new Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze apparently reached a deal with him, as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Sunday night that Roberts is expected to be named defensive coordinator at Auburn.

247 Sports first reported that Roberts interviewed for the Arkansas position, while adding he was Pittman's target for the post.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are in a strong recruiting mode over the next week, trying to secure their class of freshmen commits, who can start signing on Dec. 21, talking to and landing NCAA transfer portal pick-ups and trying to get the full pulse on returning talent.

Arkansas (6-6) has practiced just once since the season finale, an indoor workout on Saturday in the Walker Pavilion. The Razorbacks take on Kansas (6-6) of the Big 12 in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.

Recruiting and finding the right defensive coordinator appear to be the priority over practicing during the coming week as the Razorbacks are not scheduled to hit the field again until the weekend, though they will be doing weight lifting and conditioning work with new strength Coach Ben Sowders as the coaches formulate the game plans to run against the Jayhawks.

Pittman has kept his interviewing for the defensive coordinator post vacated by Barry Odom last Wednesday relatively low-key.

The Razorbacks had retained all three of Pittman's original coordinators -- Odom, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain -- through his first three seasons.

Arkansas has been selected for bowls each of those years while going 18-17 but will be playing in just its second bowl under Pittman since the Hogs' scheduled appearance in the 2020 Texas Bowl was scuttled by TCU's roster issues due to covid-19 and other factors.

Roberts, 55, was fired by Baylor Coach Dave Aranda on Dec. 1. Aranda has consistently referred to Roberts as one of his mentors.

The Bears of 2021 captured the Big 12 title, largely behind a stellar defensive effort, while going 12-2, including a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

However, Baylor fell back to 6-6 this season and dropped to 60th in total defense (370.3).

Other defensive coordinator candidates whose names have cropped up have been Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, former Georgia Tech Coach Geoff Collins, and current Georgia assistant coaches Tray Scott and Glen Schumann.

Some industry insiders believe Miami co-defensive coordinator Charlie Strong, the Batesville native, and Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason, the former Vanderbilt head coach, and others would make strong candidates.