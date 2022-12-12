Sections
Police ID woman found dead in vehicle

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 4:46 a.m.

North Little Rock police have identified a woman who was found dead Friday in a vehicle on Franklin Street, according to a Sunday news release from the city's Police Department.

According to the release, officers responded to the 2300 block of Franklin Street about 7:40 p.m. in reference to a suspicious-vehicle report.

Police said they found Susan Hall, 67, of North Little Rock unresponsive in a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced Hall dead.

Police called the death suspicious in a statement released Friday.

Anyone with information to contact North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151.

The investigation is ongoing.

Print Headline: Police ID woman found dead in vehicle

