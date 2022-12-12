Protect city

The HOPE Council, an advisory board created in April 2022, was formed to develop strategies for violent-crime reduction in Little Rock. The council presented its first formal report on Nov. 29 at the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting.

The report lacks a coherent strategy, opting instead for constructing unnecessary buildings, increasing spending without clear funding sources, and duplicating efforts of well-established nonprofits.

The council's suggestions for more counseling services and parental support warrant consideration by officials. The council also adopted the board of directors' common-sense plan to attract and retain police officers. Each recommendation should be considered; but while reasonable minds can debate the merits of each program, the council's proposed method for implementing these programs will not adequately serve Little Rock neighborhoods.

The council appears to believe Little Rock can only reduce crime if the development of crime-reduction strategies does not include the meaningful involvement of the mayor or the Little Rock Police Department. Stripping the mayor and police of this important legal duty would absolve the mayor from any responsibility to protect Little Rockers and set up the next police chief for failure.

The council seems to envision city directors developing crime-prevention plans for their own wards without connection to a larger vision for public safety in Little Rock. Only at-large directors would be mandated to take a broader view of the city. This strategy would manufacture needless competition for resources when residents from different wards would prefer to work together.

Public school advocates and community groups may be disappointed to know that the police department, Little Rock School District, and existing youth programs are not central to the council's recommendations. The council instead recommends building "Opportunity Centers" to provide programs already found in schools, day cares, and programs like the Boys and Girls Club and Life Skills for Youth. Minimizing these key partners makes it difficult to develop programs based upon the best available evidence and limits participation by subject-matter experts and citizens.

The council did not provide a strategy to stop the waves of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal guns that contribute to violent crime and community deterioration. The council should include law enforcement, gun-safety groups, and substance-abuse prevention and recovery organizations in future discussions.

Little Rock must speak the simple truth that families of every size, shape, and neighborhood are crying out for fair and effective policing. They want solutions that can be formed only by combining citizens' worthy ideals with practical good sense. Many of these solutions exist in Little Rock. The council missed an opportunity to build upon them.

The Board of Directors and Little Rockers should send a clear message to the city administration that they expect it to hire the next police chief and implement a realistic city-wide crime-reduction plan. Little Rock is hoping it will hear the message.

Michael Bynum is a Little Rock resident, lawyer, and advocate for making Little Rock a place where children and families thrive.