Remember when Arkansas cooks entered a 350-pound gingerbread hotel in that contest at the Capitol?





On Sunday, Treatment Homes Inc. hosted its 30th annual Gingerbread Extravaganza, a fundraiser featuring competitive confectionery construction and a children's coloring contest.

For most of its three decades, the event has added to Christmas decorations in the state Capitol rotunda.

In November 1987, the Arkansas Democrat published its earliest mention of the event, passing along a news release that invited the public to enter a gingerbread house competition at Pavilion in the Park. This contest had divisions: professional chefs and cooks working in bakeries or restaurants; teams; individuals; and three children's age groups. Mall visitors also could decorate a house or a gingerbread man to take home.

In 1988, the nonprofit's executive director, Consevella James, and Brenda Burton displayed the winners of that year's competition in the state Capitol lobby. One memorable winner was a 350-pound replica of Eureka Springs' Crescent Hotel. Built by Kelly Huggins and Bill Terry, this house's construction involved 35 18-by-22-inch sheets of gingerbread and 100 pounds of frosting.

The event grew annually at the rotunda, adding music and photos with Santa Claus, who even helicoptered in to greet visitors. Santa impersonator Robert Newcomb did the honors early on; the extravaganza was his second gig after visiting his daughter's school.

By 1997, supporter Albert Porter, a retired accountant, was creating 400 to 1,000 small, medium or large gingerbread house kits every year to be sold for $10, $20 or $30, including assembled but undecorated houses, icing and candies. His wife, Fanye, reportedly had no complaints about his project taking over the family dining room for a month every year.

Along the way, Treatment Homes added a people's choice award, inviting the public to vote for their favorite houses before a judging panel crowned its winners.

Once a scene of huge and elaborate gingerbread buildings, the contest has survived the pandemic with fewer entries, and the judging shifted to Zoom.



