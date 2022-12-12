Researchers study use of precision agriculture

Researchers wanting to know how Arkansas farmers, consultants and other professionals use precision agriculture have launched a survey to find the answers. The survey will remain open until Jan. 31.

"This survey will help our team identify research and educational needs and priorities for precision agriculture and soil testing in Arkansas," said Aurelie Poncet, Ph.D, assistant professor of precision agriculture for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

"We will use the collected information to define a common stakeholder vision for precision agriculture in Arkansas and identify some of the challenges that must be overcome to maximize benefits from technology use, soil testing and scouting.

"My goal is to help Arkansas producers increase farm profitability with precision agriculture," she said. "I am particularly interested in creating web tools that deliver data-driven recommendations proven to work under field conditions and tailored to the producers' unique production goals, environment and available resources."

Working with Poncet are Don Johnson, professor in the Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Technology; and Nathan Slaton, assistant director of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and head of the division's soil testing lab in Marianna.

"The results of this study will help research and extension personnel target their efforts to meet producers' priority needs in the area of precision agriculture," Johnson said.

The questions and comments from growers and consultants are an integral part of applied research and extension programs, according to Slaton.

"A large proportion of research is stimulated by problems we became aware of from interactions with growers and consultants," Slaton said.

Poncet said the results of the survey will be compiled by fall 2023.

ANONYMOUS DATA

Poncet said those answering the survey will be asked to provide their name and email address in addition to the typical demographic questions such as farm size, county, age and years of experience, but this information will only be used to identify duplicate answers. The data will be aggregated in a way to protect the participants' identities.

The survey is available at https://uark.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_elKRUqLeQ0ZQi2O .

The survey has Institutional Review Board approval -- Protocol No. 2207412722, and is funded by the Arkansas Soil Test Review Board.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

Mary Hightower is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.