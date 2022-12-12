ROUNDUP: Berryville boys win Green Forest tourney; Prep wrestling results

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Berryville 60, Green Forest 44

Jake Wilson scored 23 points Saturday night to lead Berryville past Green Forest and win the Anstaff Green Forest Holiday Tournament championship game.

The Bobcats (8-2) led 15-12 after one quarter and 25-19 at halftime, then outscored the Tigers (4-6) 23-14 in the third quarter to pull away.

D.J. Colbert added 15 for Berryville, which returns to action Tuesday against Blue Eye, Mo., before its 4A-1 Conference opener Friday against Farmington. Zak Watson had 11 and Tony Gonzalez 10 for Green Forest.

Omaha 71, Kingston 56

William Gray and Dylan Greenwood combined for 53 points as Omaha defeated Kingston in a battle of 1A-1 East teams for third place in the Anstaff Green Forest Holiday Tournament.

The Eagles (10-5) took control early with a 20-11 lead after one quarter and extended it to a 40-26 halftime lead.

Gray finished with 30 points and Greenwood added 23 for Omaha, which continues conference play Tuesday night at Jasper. Caiden Fancher had 18 points for Kingston (10-7) and was named to the all-tournament team, followed by Chism Floyd with 16 and Canton Clark with 15.

Kansas City (Mo.) Staley 69, Bentonville 46

A disastrous second quarter led to Bentonville's first loss of the season as the Tigers fell to Blue Springs South during Saturday's championship game of the Blue Springs (Mo.) Tournament.

Bentonville (7-1) led 14-11 after one quarter but was outscored 22-8 over the next 8 minutes and trailed 33-22 at halftime. Staley (3-0) then extended its lead to 46-31 after three quarters.

Jaylen Lee, Caden Miller and Javyn Williams each had nine points for the Tigers, who will open 6A-West Conference play in a late Friday game against Bentonville West as part of the HoopHall South Classic in Tiger Arena.

Girls

Omaha 48, Kingston 47

Omaha staged a fourth-quarter comeback and defeated Kingston to win the Anstaff Green Forest Holiday Tournament championship game.

Kingston (9-7) had led 15-10 after one quarter, 26-25 at halftime and 36-35 through three quarters before the Lady Eagles (10-4) rallied.

Jalen Burleson had 16 points to lead a trio of Omaha players in double figures, followed by Drew McKinney with 14 and Elaine Rasmussen with 10. Karli Myers had 13 for Kingston while Lila Hartness added 10.

Harrison 62, Thayer, Mo. 49

Clare Barger had 24 points, and Harrison snapped a four-game losing skid with a victory over Thayer during the Billy Ply Classic in Flippin.

The Lady Goblins (3-5) built a 15-10 lead after one quarter and extended that to a 30-19 halftime margin.

Brooklyn Mitchell added 14 points and London Lee 12 for Harrison, which travels to Huntsville for a nonconference game Tuesday night.

Strafford, Mo. 53, Gentry 48

The Lady Pioneers rallied with a 25-point fourth quarter, but fell short to Stafford, Mo.

Gentry trailed 23-16 at halftime and 40-23 after three quarters. Alyssa McCarty led Gentry with 17 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Shelby Still added nine.

PREP WRESTLING

Bentonville West Invitational

Girls

Friday's Results

Team Scores: 1, Columbus, Kan. 292. 2, Springdale 256.5. 3, Springdale Har-Ber 246. 4, Rogers 244. 5, Cassville, Mo. 240.5. 6, Claremore, Okla. 202. 7, Bentonville 180.5. 8, Fayetteville 177. 9, Bentonville West 144.5. 10, Hilcrest, Mo. 125.5. 11, Republic, Mo. 83. 12, Joplin, Mo. 60.

100 - 1, Mackenzie Graves, Bentonville. 2, Laiola Brown, Springdale. 3, Alexia Smith, Rogers.

105 - 1, Kaleigh Smith, Rogers. 2, Ja'Miyah Johnson, Hilcrest. 3, Grace Noel, Columbus.

110 - 1, Emily Ashby, Springdale. 2, Abby Tietz, Claremore. 3, Kennedy Truman, Cassville.

115 - 1, Kailey Atherton, Cassville. 2, Skyla Williams, Springdale Har-Ber. 3, Lela Griffith, Springdale Har-Ber.

120 - 1, Addison Saporito, Columbus. 2, Annie Moore, Cassville. 3, Parker Jennen, Fayetteville.

125 - 1, Abi Kelly, Springdale Har-Ber. 2, Mackenzie Bacon, Claremore. 3, Abby Heard, Bentonville West.

130 - 1, Madelyn Garcia, Columbus. 2, Katlyn Molster, Claremore. 3, Molly Mounce, Rogers.

135 - 1, Faith James, Cassville. 2, Alyssa Bridges, Bentonville West. 3, Cailey Pittman, Springdale Har-Ber.

140 - 1, Katie Palmer, Fayetteville. 2, Hailey Roark, Cassville. 3, Aubree Saporito, Columbus.

145 - 1, Brooklyn Lima, Columbus. 2, Graci Major, Columbus. 3, Dezirae Bulwin, Claremore.

155 - 1, Jailyn Rodriguez, Columbus. 2, Callie Parrish, Springdale Har-Ber. 3, Meya Flowers, Fayetteville.

170 - 1, Archer Jones, Springdale Har-Ber. 2, Alexa Wolfe, Rogers. 3, Lydia Wilkerson, Springdale.

190 - 1, Margaret Jordan, Fayetteville. 2, Alissa Castro, Springdale Har-Ber. 3, Illahna Burtrum, Joplin.

235 - 1, Ruby Perez, Springdale. 2, Hannah Gott, Hillcrest. 3, Taylor Glidewell, Cassville.

Boys

Saturday's Results

Team Scores: 1, Claremore, Okla., 154. 2, Searcy, 140.5. 3, Bentonville 133. 4, Bentonville West 127.5. 5, Republic, Mo., 120. 6, Rogers 108. 7, Cassville, Mo. 105. 8, Springdale 100.5. 9, Joplin, Mo., 95.5. 10, Fayetteville 86. 11, Columbus, Kan., 53.5. 12, Hillcrest 38.5. 13, Shiloh Christian 33. 14, Gravette 23. 15, Gentry 4.

106 -- 1, Kurt Deaver, Cassville. 2, Jack Hooe, Shiloh Christian. 3, Ranson Robe, Springdale.

113 -- 1, Maddox Jackson, Claremore. 2, Xander Graves, Bentonville. 3, Korbyn Newberry, Columbus.

120 -- 1, Mason Gillispie, Claremore. 2, Andrew Hancock, Claremore. 3, Adam Russell, Fayetteville.

126 -- 1, Alex Llanas, Claremore. 2, Gunner Murray, Claremore. 3, Henry Murphy, Bentonville.

132 -- 1, Zander Payne, Bentonville. 2, Isaac Chapracki, Rogers. 3, Austin Ireland, Bentonville West.

138 -- 1, Joaquin Moralez, Bentonville West. 2, Aiden Simpson, Searcy. 3, Cohen Daniel, Bentonville.

144 -- 1, Thomas Moralez, Bentonville West. 2, Sebastian Cardenas, Rogers. 3, Colton Roark, Cassville.

150 -- 1, Ben Smith, Bentonville. 2, Noah Russell, Fayetteville. 3, Cooper Zickefoose, Claremore.

157 -- 1, Cooper Tillman, Rogers. 2, Tristan Thompson, Cassville. 3, Braydin Casey, Republic.

165 -- 1, Bruce Quayle, Springdale. 2, Jake Anthonyzs, Cassville. 3, Manning Wilkins, Republic.

175 -- 1, Chase Hicks, Republic. 2, Maddox Wilkins, Republic. 3, Evan Duchamp, Searcy.

190 -- 1, Connor Sandridge, Republic. 2, Guner Cornelison, Springdale. 3, Drew VanGilder, Joplin.

215 -- 1, Draven VanGilder, Joplin. 2, Jadaan Anderson, Benton. 3, Jalen Jackson, Searcy.

285 -- 1, Eli Wilson, Searcy. 2, Josh Felciano, Claremore. 3, Jake Eddington, Columbus.