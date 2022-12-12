S. African settles suit against state employer

A South African agricultural worker who sued the federal government and his northeast Arkansas employer for unlawful detainment has agreed to a settlement in the amount of $135,000, according to a news release issued by Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, which represented the worker.

Jeandre Fouche, a migrant worker who was employed by Gairhan Farms in Trumann, filed a suit in March 2021 alleging that his employers reported him to Immigration and Customs Enforcement when he informed them he intended to take a job in North Dakota, which resulted in his arrest and detention by the federal agency.

On Dec. 1, after being notified that the parties had reached a settlement, U.S District Judge Brian Miller granted a joint dismissal motion filed the previous day.

Fouche had alleged that while working at Gairhan Farms on an H-2A visa in 2018, he told his employers that he intended to take another H-2A job in North Dakota.

The H-2A visa program allows foreign workers to work on American farms for a set amount of time, the length of an agricultural season. It also allows workers whose H-2A visas are still valid to apply for, and go to, other H-2A jobs in the country if they submit the proper paperwork. According to the complaint, Fouche was told by farm president Wayne Gairhan and his two sons, David and Scott, that he could not legally leave his job because he had not completed enough of the contract term, and they threatened to have him arrested if he attempted to do so.

Although Fouche had filled out the proper paperwork to start his new job, the complaint said, the Gairhans contacted the Department of Homeland Security and falsely reported that he had fled the job without legal authorization.

That same day, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer came to the Gairhan farm, where Fouche was living, and arrested him for violating the conditions of his visa, ignoring evidence that he had properly applied for a new job, the complaint said.

Fouche spent 39 days in detention and thousands of dollars in legal fees before an immigration judge ruled that he had lawful immigration status and could remain in the U.S.

Fouche brought claims against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the United States, the officer who arrested him, Gairhan Farms and three Gairhan family members. Under the settlement agreements, according to the news release by Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, the defendants agreed to settle the lawsuit for $135,000. Further details of the settlement weren't disclosed.

Fouche was represented by Southern Migrant Legal Services and Arkansas law firm Green & Gillispie. Southern Migrant Legal Services, based in Nashvilleis a project of Texas RioGrande Legal Aid that represents farm workers throughout the South.

Dylan Bakert, an attorney with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid who represented Fouche, said in the release, "It's not uncommon for an employer to threaten arrest or deportation in response to an H-2A worker asserting their legal rights. We hope this settlement sends a strong message that imprisoning or detaining an H-2A worker attempting to leave his job is unlawful and costly."

"It is absolutely critical that H-2A workers have the right to leave their employers, either to return back to their home country or to begin a new H-2A position if they have completed the steps necessary to transfer," Amal Bouhabib said in the release. Bouhabib, an attorney with Southern Migrant Legal Services, said the firm is committed to protecting the rights of H-2A workers who are threatened with arrest or deportation by their employers or who are wrongfully arrested and detained by the U.S. government.