Sanders will reappoint Ward as Arkansas' agriculture secretary

Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Monday morning her intention to reappoint state Department of Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward.

Departing Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Ward to head the department in March 2015.

“As the current Secretary of Agriculture, Wes Ward has done an excellent job growing our largest industry and developing relationships with the men and women who work in agriculture, and I am excited that he will continue in this critical role for our state,” Sanders said in a news release. “He’s also done this work over the last seven years while continuing to serve our nation in uniform, giving credence to his character and dedication.

"Agriculture is the backbone of Arkansas’ economy, and I am proud that our hardworking Arkansas farmers, ranchers, growers, and foresters help feed and supply the state, nation, and world. As governor, we will work together to ensure that we remain a global leader.”

Ward said he looks forward to "continuing to invest in our strong, dynamic agriculture industry as the Secretary of Agriculture.

“Governor-elect Sanders shares my deep appreciation for how important agriculture is to our state, and we will work together to continue to see it grow to new heights.”

Ward's reappointment was widely expected in state Capitol circles.