State Transportation Department puts its winter weather response to the test

LITTLE ROCK -- A fake winter storm blanketed Central Arkansas last week, delivering up to four imaginary inches of snow to the region.

That statement would likely only make sense to about 50 people who work at the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

While most Arkansans experienced rain and temperatures in the lower 60s on Wednesday, the department's maintenance division was fighting a make-believe blizzard with its Winter Weather Strike Team.

You may have seen the team in action.

If you used Interstates 40, 67, 440, 630 or 430, it's possible you saw the bizarre image of a Transportation Department dump truck, fitted with a snow plow, driving along the road with no snow in sight.

It was one of eight trucks involved in the department's shakedown of its winter weather response in its District 6 -- which consists of Pulaski, Prairie, Lonoke, Saline, Garland and Hot Spring counties.

Truck 8298, driven by Eddie Partridge ("like the song," he notes, "'a partridge in a pear tree'"), was one of two that had a camera affixed to it.

The feeds from the trucks were transmitted back to the Transportation Department's headquarters in southwest Little Rock.

Those livestreams were among 16 displayed on a wall-mounted TV in a small conference room, or as it was called Wednesday, the "war room." The other 14 feeds, available through the I Drive Arkansas network, primarily showed different points of the interstate system around Little Rock.

Another wall featured six TVs. One was tuned to the Weather Channel, while others showed maps where the plows were tracked via GPS.

Around a long table, a group of men working on laptops monitored the camera feeds and the fictional situation unfolding across the region.

"I wish there was more [cameras] where I lived," said crew leader Travis Evans, who lives near Hardy.

"We're heading there, Travis," replied the Transportation Department's head of traffic services, Dave Weston.

"Travis is the guy who gets stuff done, the rest of us just pretend."

That joke came from the man leading the exercise: Michael Kelly, the department's staff maintenance engineer and emergency management liaison officer.

In his fifth year in the position, this is the second time that Kelly and the department have gone through the process of simulating the state's winter weather response.

"Our winter weather operations, we've gone from just a little bit more ad hoc to a little bit more structured using emergency management principles," Kelly said. "Creating plans and just adding structure to our chaos is our desire there."

The idea of running a simulated snowstorm response arose from what the department experienced during the 2020 winter season. At one point, the strike team was activated for "practically 10 days" dealing with snow from multiple storm fronts, Kelly said.

"It was really good from a planner standpoint and emergency manager standpoint because you actually see yourself getting stressed," he said. "It's good when you have these two-, three-day events. Most people, they get tired and cranky, but they can push through for three, four days of weird hours. But once you start stretching yourself, get into five, six-plus days, personnel, they really wear down, really get disgruntled, and judgment starts getting lapsed and [they] start becoming less safe. Also, our equipment becomes more stressed and you have more breakdowns and failures."

One lesson learned from the 2021 simulation was the need for checklists to be used by the Emergency Operations Center manager, operations coordinator and planning coordinator.

Each list has about 20 items to go through.

"It's an opportunity for our folks who have different positions to walk through these checklist items to help remind them, 'Hey, these are things we're supposed to do.'" Kelly said. "That's one lesson learned from your previous years is, we have tasks and we know we're supposed to do stuff, but [it's] remembering to do them."

Attempting to work the kinks out ahead of a potential snowstorm proved worthwhile on Wednesday.

Within the drill's first hour, one of the eight trucks was briefly sidelined due to a flat tire it suffered in the Transportation Department complex.

That was in addition to batteries that "died overnight for various reasons."

"It just reminds us why the drills are important, to actually crank the equipment up, go through the process to use the plows and make sure all the hydraulics and things are working, instead of waiting till we're actually in the middle of an event and then realize that piece of equipment isn't available," Kelly said.

The war room eventually discovered that the way it had set up the camera feeds resulted in a serious lag time.

While Partridge's truck was sitting on the department's campus, the feed on the TV still showed him driving on the highway.

"I looked out there 20 minutes ago and saw him drive by," said Evans.

At one point in the simulation, Evans had to call one of his drivers to tell him about a real-life car accident he needed to avoid.

Real life would intrude for Kelly, who had to leave for part of the day to attend a funeral.

"It is what it is. It's life, but it's also good because if I'm always here, helping them and showing the group how to do it, then they don't always learn the struggles on their own," Kelly said in his office. "And so stepping away for several hours today, they'll walk through the process, and they'll struggle through it, and they'll make notes and say, 'Well, we struggle with this. How do we solve it?'"

Back in the war room, Weston made note of a real winter weather event being showcased on The Weather Channel.

"They really have snow up in Iowa," he observed.

Kelly replied: "They can keep it."