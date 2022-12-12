Super Quiz: Constellations and Stars

1. The name of this constellation is Latin for "lion."
2. Polaris is also known as the ---------- Star.
3. The so-called Morning Star and/or Evening Star is really ... .
4. The constellation Orion is also known as The ------------.
5. Which constellation of the zodiac is symbolized by scales?
6. Name the three water signs of the zodiac.
7. By what two-word name is the Crux constellation commonly known?
8. The star cluster Pleiades in the constellation Taurus is also known as The Seven --------------.
9. Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, is colloquially known as the ------ Star.
ANSWERS:
1. Leo
2. North
3. The planet Venus
4. Hunter
5. Libra
6. Scorpio, Cancer and Pisces
7. Southern Cross
8. Sisters
9. Dog