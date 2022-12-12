Super Quiz: Constellations and Stars

1. The name of this constellation is Latin for "lion."

2. Polaris is also known as the ---------- Star.

3. The so-called Morning Star and/or Evening Star is really ... .

4. The constellation Orion is also known as The ------------.

5. Which constellation of the zodiac is symbolized by scales?

6. Name the three water signs of the zodiac.

7. By what two-word name is the Crux constellation commonly known?

8. The star cluster Pleiades in the constellation Taurus is also known as The Seven --------------.

9. Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, is colloquially known as the ------ Star.

ANSWERS:

1. Leo

2. North

3. The planet Venus

4. Hunter

5. Libra

6. Scorpio, Cancer and Pisces

7. Southern Cross

8. Sisters

9. Dog