This is dope

This column has said several times: Look to those states that have already legalized recreational marijuana for lessons. Because they're bound to have many as the years go by.

And those lessons keep coming.

For best example, see Oregon. In 2014, the state's voters approved a ballot item that legalized recreational marijuana. And one of the reasons supporters said they should: Because legalizing weed would get it out of the shadows and into the tax records. And, it was said, when dope is legal, nobody would have to have illegal dope.

That's not the case in Oregon.

According to the Associated Press, illegal marijuana has "exploded" in the state.

"Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at toughening laws against the outlaw growers."

Toughen laws! Now they tell us. Or actually, now they tell themselves.

"So far this year, police have seized over 105 tons (95 metric tons) of illegally grown marijuana in Oregon, according to the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force. That's up from at least nine tons (eight metric tons) in 2019."

From 9 tons to 105 tons. The word "explode" is accurate.

And police in Oregon told the AP that "foreign criminal gangs" have become involved in the market, from Mexico to Russia to China. Why is that not surprising?

Arkansas voters were right to turn down recreational pot in the last election. But still, many Arkansans voted to legalize. Many of them probably thought that legalizing marijuana would shut down the illegal market and hurt the bottom lines of drug gangs.

Oregon is proving otherwise.

We will continue to look to Oregon (and Colorado and other states) for more lessons in the future. Lessons to beware.