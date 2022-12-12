Tolbert appears in PB at Live@ 5

For the final installment of the Pine Bluff Arts and Science Center’s Live@ 5 for 2022, Damen Tolbert made his second appearance of the year. In March, Tolbert was the first half of a two-part, double feature musical lineup, performing solo saxophone renditions of popular numbers on the patio of ASC’s Art Space on Main. For December, the event was on the Catherine M. Bellamy theater stage in the main museum.

With the holiday season here, Tolbert’s show was spiced with Christmas melodies, including Luther Vandross’ version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” In addition to a number of R&B standards, Tolbert brought his interpretation to a pair of Beyonce tunes. Accompanying backup tracks provided by his Mac laptop, including piano, bass and percussion, flawlessly complemented melodic sax runs.

In a brief visit during a set break, Tolbert said, “I really appreciate the atmosphere here. The crowd is always receptive to my material. My energy derives from their response. It’s fun and self-expressive for me.” A Chicago native, Tolbert studied at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff to receive his bachelor of arts in music sound recording in 2012. He returned home to Illinois after graduation to pursue a master’s in music education at Vandercook College of Music. He served as an instructor of music sound recording at UAPB beginning in 2016.

“I have now moved from UAPB to Brandon House Cultural Performing Arts Center in Little Rock teaching multimedia production to Parkview high school students,” he said. “I’m currently recording a new album of smooth contemporary jazz and about to get married.” He shared how his fiancee, Donnelle, is a college friend-turned-girlfriend.

Asked when he first began playing, Tolbert said, “I picked up the sax beginning in high school band class.” He continued, “My personal favorite parts to a song are the chord changes and melody.” Regarding certain tunes he chooses to perform, Tolbert said, “Some of the material I play may have lyrics you wouldn’t care for in their original versions but the beat and melody are where the beauty lies. As my teacher once told me, ‘It all ends in music. It’s an expression.’” Offering holiday greetings, Tolbert concluded with “Peace and love to the world.” A second ASC offering for public enrichment occurring Friday evening was a wire-wrapping ring class from 5:30-7:30 in the Art Space on Main.

After an annual one-month break in January, Live@ 5 will return in February 2023.



