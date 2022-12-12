Two die in separate crashes on state roads

Two people were killed on Arkansas highways early Sunday, according to preliminary reports from Arkansas State Police.

Desmond Ewing, 37, of Little Rock was traveling west on Interstate 40 in a 2016 Dodge Ram. According to the report, Ewing "failed" to maintain control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck the overpass about 3:30 a.m. in Lonoke County.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather was clear and the road was wet at the time of the crash, the report said.

Barbara Lengle, 79, of Conway, was traveling in a 2003 Honda Accord east on U.S. 64 in Faulkner County when she attempted to turn north on Sunny Gap Road, failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and collided with a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling west on the roadway about 8:30 a.m., according to a separate crash report.

Police reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.