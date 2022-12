FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas Police Department reports it is investigating a possible rape on the campus in Fayetteville.

According to the daily crime log on the department's website, a person reported being raped by someone they knew on Friday. The incident took place between 2-6:30 a.m. Friday in Arthur M. Harding Hall, the log states.

The department says the case is active, and no other information is available at this time.