Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Dec. 1-7.
Dec. 1
Lucas John Evankovich, 25, and Kylee Ann Walkingstick 23, both of Bentonville
Hugo Armando Ramirez Ramirez, 23, and Vilma Haydee Palma, 35, both of Springdale
Hewitt Benjamin Toh, 48, and Olayinka Ayoola, 38, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Johnnie David True, 74, and Michelle Yvonne Motisi, 52, both of Prairie Grove
Dec. 2
Amilcar Uriel Aguilar Sandoval, 28, and Erica Del Rosio Morales Barrientos, 22, both of Springdale
Kill Amram, 49, and Josepha Kattilman Lainlij, 47, both of Springdale
Jeremy Daniel Arrington, 26, West Fork, and Sydney Elizabeth Castellon-Patty, 22, Hurst, Texas
Anna-Marie Arabella Dawdy, 26, Clarksville, and Bethany Hope Tilley, 22, Fayetteville
Mohammed Ali Ali Elsayed Elagouz, 37, Seattle, and Aya Emad El-Khouly, 33, Fayetteville
Blake Landon Johnson, 25, Alvarado, Texas, and Alison Elizabeth Heape, 26, Fayetteville
Eric Baxter Leemis, 35, and Sarah Victoria Livengood, 34, both of Fayetteville
Gene Allen Marchbanks, 86, and Maria Paz Rootham, 83, both of Springdale
Zachary Taylor Payne, 27, and Karsyn Danielle Crowder, 23, both of Fayetteville
Seth Campbell Raines, 28, and Baylee Marie Overstreet, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jose Geovany Vasquez Castro, 21, and Celina Lisseth Flores Figueroa, 27, both of Springdale
Kenneth Lyle Walter, 67, and Kathy Piha, 69, both of Springdale
Yue Zhu, 26, and Qingyang Liu, 22, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 5
David Edward Connor Jr., 48, and Monica Rose McGhee, 24, both of Little Rock
Alexander Jose Guzman Robles, 29, and Evelin Patricia Carrasco Amundaray, 29, both of Fayetteville
Jeremy Daniel Pickle, 35, and Kimberly Dawn Gibbs, 31, both of Fayetteville
Benjamin John Yurchak, 25, and Erika Paola Rios Rodriguez, 24, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 6
Amsa Yoshi Amsa, 25, and Caliana Lewis, 23, both of Springdale
Dylan Larry Ray Ballard, 30, and Krystol Marie Ramsey, 29, both of Lincoln
Phillip Henry Callahan, 52, and Delana Lee Harmon, 53, both of Springdale
Samuel Rivera Lopez, 25, Springdale. and Aneeka Arjumand Majid, 29, Fayetteville
Isaac Simeon Wieser, 26, and Kelley Anne Brady, 25, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Denton Zurborg, 29, and Forrest Ellis Milla, 28, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 7
Jorge Chavez Lopez, 38, and Dalila Mendoza Osorio, 50, both of Springdale
Stephen Jacob Cooper, 34, and Mary Kathryn Bailey, 34, both of Springdale
Loy William Frazier III, 53, and Julia Edeth Mills, 51, both of Springdale
Trevor Allen Haynes, 31, and Shanda Joann Campbell, 32, both of Springdale
Sean Michael Kirkpatrick, 31, and Emily Ruth Curtis, 30, both of Fayetteville
John Everett Nygren, 21, and Hannah Rose Loethen, 21, both of Fayetteville