Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Dec. 1-7.

Dec. 1

Lucas John Evankovich, 25, and Kylee Ann Walkingstick 23, both of Bentonville

Hugo Armando Ramirez Ramirez, 23, and Vilma Haydee Palma, 35, both of Springdale

Hewitt Benjamin Toh, 48, and Olayinka Ayoola, 38, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Johnnie David True, 74, and Michelle Yvonne Motisi, 52, both of Prairie Grove

Dec. 2

Amilcar Uriel Aguilar Sandoval, 28, and Erica Del Rosio Morales Barrientos, 22, both of Springdale

Kill Amram, 49, and Josepha Kattilman Lainlij, 47, both of Springdale

Jeremy Daniel Arrington, 26, West Fork, and Sydney Elizabeth Castellon-Patty, 22, Hurst, Texas

Anna-Marie Arabella Dawdy, 26, Clarksville, and Bethany Hope Tilley, 22, Fayetteville

Mohammed Ali Ali Elsayed Elagouz, 37, Seattle, and Aya Emad El-Khouly, 33, Fayetteville

Blake Landon Johnson, 25, Alvarado, Texas, and Alison Elizabeth Heape, 26, Fayetteville

Eric Baxter Leemis, 35, and Sarah Victoria Livengood, 34, both of Fayetteville

Gene Allen Marchbanks, 86, and Maria Paz Rootham, 83, both of Springdale

Zachary Taylor Payne, 27, and Karsyn Danielle Crowder, 23, both of Fayetteville

Seth Campbell Raines, 28, and Baylee Marie Overstreet, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jose Geovany Vasquez Castro, 21, and Celina Lisseth Flores Figueroa, 27, both of Springdale

Kenneth Lyle Walter, 67, and Kathy Piha, 69, both of Springdale

Yue Zhu, 26, and Qingyang Liu, 22, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 5

David Edward Connor Jr., 48, and Monica Rose McGhee, 24, both of Little Rock

Alexander Jose Guzman Robles, 29, and Evelin Patricia Carrasco Amundaray, 29, both of Fayetteville

Jeremy Daniel Pickle, 35, and Kimberly Dawn Gibbs, 31, both of Fayetteville

Benjamin John Yurchak, 25, and Erika Paola Rios Rodriguez, 24, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 6

Amsa Yoshi Amsa, 25, and Caliana Lewis, 23, both of Springdale

Dylan Larry Ray Ballard, 30, and Krystol Marie Ramsey, 29, both of Lincoln

Phillip Henry Callahan, 52, and Delana Lee Harmon, 53, both of Springdale

Samuel Rivera Lopez, 25, Springdale. and Aneeka Arjumand Majid, 29, Fayetteville

Isaac Simeon Wieser, 26, and Kelley Anne Brady, 25, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Denton Zurborg, 29, and Forrest Ellis Milla, 28, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 7

Jorge Chavez Lopez, 38, and Dalila Mendoza Osorio, 50, both of Springdale

Stephen Jacob Cooper, 34, and Mary Kathryn Bailey, 34, both of Springdale

Loy William Frazier III, 53, and Julia Edeth Mills, 51, both of Springdale

Trevor Allen Haynes, 31, and Shanda Joann Campbell, 32, both of Springdale

Sean Michael Kirkpatrick, 31, and Emily Ruth Curtis, 30, both of Fayetteville

John Everett Nygren, 21, and Hannah Rose Loethen, 21, both of Fayetteville