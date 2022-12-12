Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Nov. 28

Casa Alejo

101 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee washed his hands in sink used for food preparation. Handwashing sink in food preparation area and beverages fountain area do not have paper towels. Several ready-to-eat food (walk-in cooler - beans, meat, chicken, potatoes) (refrigerator - salsas) (prep table - salsa) do not have a date marked. Food employees lack hair restraints.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Handwashing sinks do not have a handwash sign. Raw beef is thawing at room temperature in standing water. Plastic bag with dry beans and plastic bag with whole onions are stored in contact with floor. Ice scoop is stored on top of ice machine. Dishwashing machine uses chlorine as chemical sanitizer, chlorine test strips are not available. Manual can opener has food debris. Retail food permit is not posted in public view.

Little Greek Restaurant

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1380, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Mr. Taco Loco

130 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Walk-in cooler lacks a thermometer.

Panda Restaurant

3050 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed in the reach-in cooler pans stacked on top of each other. Observed the cantaloupe on the buffet at 54 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Fly traps hung over the food preparation areas. The food preparation table has food residues on the surface.

Plomo Quesadillas

2016 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ladies room did not have soap.

Noncritical violations: None

Popeye's

5780 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the walk-in cooler holding raw chicken at 49 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Shogun Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Rice in walk-in cooler lacks date marking. Several food items being stored on floor of walk-in. Food strainer being used to collect food draining from dishwasher instead of floor drain.

Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Dishwashing machine chemical sanitizer chlorine is 0 ppm. Raw turkey hamburger at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Base drawers of refrigerator, drawers do not close properly.

Woodland Jr. High

1 E. Poplar St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwash sink in dish area lacks signage.

Nov. 29

Farrell's Lounge Bar & Grill

311 W. Dickson St., Suite101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Onion and hard boiled eggs in cold-hold unit lack date marking. A buildup of dust was present on the vents, walls and ceiling of the food prep area.

Industry Pizza

5519 Hackett St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit is expired.

Mandarin Bistro Chinese Restaurant

708 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw chicken stored in bags above uncooked broccoli.

Noncritical violations: The food safety training for managers has not been taken.

Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club

3495 E. Goff Farm Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 07/31/2022.

Shogun

4096 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee drinks from uncovered glass. Dish washing machine chemical sanitizer 0 ppm chlorine. Rice cooked yesterday temperature at 44 degrees. Rice at 68 degrees stored in a container on the shelf under the stove. Containers of rice and prep cook noodles, in the walk-in cooler, and other food items were not date marked as needed. Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Sushi bar area, they have two sinks, have food debris. In the walk-in cooler raw eggs are stored above raw beef. In the grill prep table raw shell eggs are stored over precooked noodles. Packaged yellowfish tuna is thawing in the refrigerator in the original package. Food employees lack beard protection. Concentration in working container for wiping cloth is 0 ppm. Rice scoops are stored in containers with standing water (87 degrees and 74 degrees). The shelving for clean dishes and lid of bulk sugar container are covered in items such as plastic wrap, tin foil or cardboard. Surfaces of fan used in sushi bar area and shelf in refrigerator are not clean. Plumbing of sink is leaking in the triple sink in teppan prep area. Some areas of ceiling are not clean in the food prep area.

Sonic

1801 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condensation is dripping from the cooling unit in the walk-in refrigerator on to packaged foods stored below. Walk-in freezer condensation drain pan is causing excessive ice buildup.

Subway

2000 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 05/31/2022.

Tony's Burgers

103 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Hot water pump is broken.

Noncritical violations: None

Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery

4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Fried chicken in hot-holding at 118 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at the main handwashing sink.

Wasabi

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Single-use items were being stored out of original packaging not inverted. Ice chest had debris.

Nov. 30

Applebee's

5953 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed mashed potatoes in hot-holding at 110 degrees. Observed the cold-holding well holding the coleslaw at 45-50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Culture Cafe

418 S. Government Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Pea lentil soup lacks date marking. Facility lacks chlorine test strips for chlorine sanitizer being used.

Damgoode Pies

31 E. Center St., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One carton of raw shell eggs in the walk-in was on a shelf above ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: Two cans of artichoke hearts were dented on the top seam. There is a buildup on the vent and hood above the pizza oven.

Eros Teatro

329 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. Current retail food permit is not posted in public view.

Island Vibes

3570 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Water tanks are empty due to freeze.

Noncritical violations: Two bags of rice were being stored on the floor. Permit was in cabinet.

Jean Tyson Child Development Study Center

924 W. Douglas St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks employee with food safety manager certification. Facility does not have a maximum temperature registering device for hot water sanitizing.

Kalaveras Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

990 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Dish washing machine with chemical sanitizer concentration is 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. This is an opening inspection; if raw fish will be offered, a letter of parasite destruction for the fish from the provider of the fish will be needed. Facility is planning to have ceviche of fish. Inform consumers of the significantly increased risk of consuming such foods by way of a disclosure and reminder using brochures, deli case or menu advisories, label statements, table tents, placards, or other effective written means. "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions." Surfaces of shelves in one refrigerator are not clean. Facility lacks some tiles in ceiling around hood ventilation system because company is working in the vent system.

La Despensa Latina

3138 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite 102, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above cooked potatoes, container with raw beef above packaged cheese. Several ready-to-eat foods (curtidos, cooked potatoes) do not have date marked.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Frozen raw chicken thawing at room temperature. Paper glue for insects are located in food prep area. Container with bananas is stored in restroom.

Mo Tacos And Churros

329 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two spray bottles with chemical sanitizer do not have labels.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. Original container of queso crema is reused to store salsa verde, another with simple syrup. Test strips are not available.

Phi Delta Theta

208 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips available for hot water sanitizing were only for a rinse cycle testing at 180 degrees. Hot water sanitizing dish washer only reached a max temp of 161 degrees.

Sushi 101

522 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A three-compartment sink for manual ware washing, rinsing and sanitizing is not installed.

A Taste Of Thai

31 E. Center St., Suite 100, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One box of raw chicken was in the produce fridge over green onions.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Many bags of cut vegetables were not date marked. There is a buildup of dust on the vent and hood over the prep area. Some tube lights in the food prep area lacked shielding.

Wright's Barbecue

2212 Main Drive, Johnson

Critical violations: One package of bacon was on a shelf in the back stainless over ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: One spray bottle of apple cider vinegar was not labeled.

Dec. 1

Herman's Ribhouse

2901 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Menu lacks asterisking of steaks which can be served rare.

Jade China

1046 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The floors of the walk-in cooler lack cleaning.

Kyoto Hibachi Express Food Truck

1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Observed the fried rice at 110 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Nellie B's Bakery

2129 N. Center St., Suite A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One wrapped package of baked food items lacks adequate labeling for customer self-service.

Rick's Iron Skillet

1131 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: In walk-in cooler, cooked peeled potatoes lack cover.

Salathai

1241 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Container to dispense rice does not have a handle.

The Bar-B-Q Place

3542 E. Huntsville Road., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for the head.

Verylicious Snack Co.

1687 S. Harding Place, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Dec. 2

Cowboy Diner

802 Airport Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Kappa Sigma Fraternity

711 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Mopsink does not have a backflow prevention device.

Kraken Killer Seafood

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: The soap cleaner is not dispensing soap. Observed the cooked potatoes and corn on the cob sitting in a food tub at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

Marriott Residence Inn

1740 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the boiled eggs in the cold-holding unit on ice is holding at 57 degrees, eggs on the prep table at 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Perimeter Behavior Center Of The Ozarks

2466 S. 48th St., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the walk-in cooler is holding chicken and pasta at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Thai Taste

3138 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite 105, Springdale

Critical violations: Tofu, soy bean sprouts, cooked eggs are at 50 degrees. Cooked meat, cooked noodles do not have a date marked.

Noncritical violations: Frozen shrimp and Japanese noodles are thawing at room temperature. Test strips are not available. Food contact surfaces, manual can opener are not clean (food debris and grease). Surfaces prep table, refrigerators, sinks are not clean (food debris, grease). Retail food permit expired.

The Horse Shoe Grill Food Truck

205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit was not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 28 -- Arkansas Children's Northwest, 2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Leverett Elementary School, 1124 Cleveland St., Fayetteville; Sbarro America 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1395, Fayetteville; Pavilion Buffet, 3049 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Washington Elementary School, 425 N. Highland Ave., Fayetteville

Nov. 29 -- The Meadow Venue & Event Center, 20674 Arkansas 59 South, Evansville; Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Nov. 30 -- Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, 120 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Nobilitea, 1345 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Dec. 1 -- Grand Village At Clear Creek, 1998 W. Grand Blvd., Fayetteville; Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville

Dec. 2 -- Con Quesos, 101 W. Johnson Ave., Apt D, Springdale; Georges Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Ozark Guidance Center, 2400 S. 48th St., Springdale