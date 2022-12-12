Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Nov. 28
Casa Alejo
101 W. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Food employee washed his hands in sink used for food preparation. Handwashing sink in food preparation area and beverages fountain area do not have paper towels. Several ready-to-eat food (walk-in cooler - beans, meat, chicken, potatoes) (refrigerator - salsas) (prep table - salsa) do not have a date marked. Food employees lack hair restraints.
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Handwashing sinks do not have a handwash sign. Raw beef is thawing at room temperature in standing water. Plastic bag with dry beans and plastic bag with whole onions are stored in contact with floor. Ice scoop is stored on top of ice machine. Dishwashing machine uses chlorine as chemical sanitizer, chlorine test strips are not available. Manual can opener has food debris. Retail food permit is not posted in public view.
Little Greek Restaurant
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1380, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.
Mr. Taco Loco
130 W. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Walk-in cooler lacks a thermometer.
Panda Restaurant
3050 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Observed in the reach-in cooler pans stacked on top of each other. Observed the cantaloupe on the buffet at 54 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Fly traps hung over the food preparation areas. The food preparation table has food residues on the surface.
Plomo Quesadillas
2016 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Ladies room did not have soap.
Noncritical violations: None
Popeye's
5780 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Observed the walk-in cooler holding raw chicken at 49 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Shogun Ginger
1163 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Rice in walk-in cooler lacks date marking. Several food items being stored on floor of walk-in. Food strainer being used to collect food draining from dishwasher instead of floor drain.
Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer
100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Dishwashing machine chemical sanitizer chlorine is 0 ppm. Raw turkey hamburger at 50 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Base drawers of refrigerator, drawers do not close properly.
Woodland Jr. High
1 E. Poplar St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Handwash sink in dish area lacks signage.
Nov. 29
Farrell's Lounge Bar & Grill
311 W. Dickson St., Suite101, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Onion and hard boiled eggs in cold-hold unit lack date marking. A buildup of dust was present on the vents, walls and ceiling of the food prep area.
Industry Pizza
5519 Hackett St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Permit is expired.
Mandarin Bistro Chinese Restaurant
708 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Raw chicken stored in bags above uncooked broccoli.
Noncritical violations: The food safety training for managers has not been taken.
Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club
3495 E. Goff Farm Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 07/31/2022.
Shogun
4096 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Food employee drinks from uncovered glass. Dish washing machine chemical sanitizer 0 ppm chlorine. Rice cooked yesterday temperature at 44 degrees. Rice at 68 degrees stored in a container on the shelf under the stove. Containers of rice and prep cook noodles, in the walk-in cooler, and other food items were not date marked as needed. Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.
Noncritical violations: Sushi bar area, they have two sinks, have food debris. In the walk-in cooler raw eggs are stored above raw beef. In the grill prep table raw shell eggs are stored over precooked noodles. Packaged yellowfish tuna is thawing in the refrigerator in the original package. Food employees lack beard protection. Concentration in working container for wiping cloth is 0 ppm. Rice scoops are stored in containers with standing water (87 degrees and 74 degrees). The shelving for clean dishes and lid of bulk sugar container are covered in items such as plastic wrap, tin foil or cardboard. Surfaces of fan used in sushi bar area and shelf in refrigerator are not clean. Plumbing of sink is leaking in the triple sink in teppan prep area. Some areas of ceiling are not clean in the food prep area.
Sonic
1801 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Condensation is dripping from the cooling unit in the walk-in refrigerator on to packaged foods stored below. Walk-in freezer condensation drain pan is causing excessive ice buildup.
Subway
2000 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 05/31/2022.
Tony's Burgers
103 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln
Critical violations: Hot water pump is broken.
Noncritical violations: None
Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery
4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Fried chicken in hot-holding at 118 degrees.
Noncritical violations: No paper towels at the main handwashing sink.
Wasabi
313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Single-use items were being stored out of original packaging not inverted. Ice chest had debris.
Nov. 30
Applebee's
5953 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Observed mashed potatoes in hot-holding at 110 degrees. Observed the cold-holding well holding the coleslaw at 45-50 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Culture Cafe
418 S. Government Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Pea lentil soup lacks date marking. Facility lacks chlorine test strips for chlorine sanitizer being used.
Damgoode Pies
31 E. Center St., Suite 102, Fayetteville
Critical violations: One carton of raw shell eggs in the walk-in was on a shelf above ready-to-eat food.
Noncritical violations: Two cans of artichoke hearts were dented on the top seam. There is a buildup on the vent and hood above the pizza oven.
Eros Teatro
329 N. West Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. Current retail food permit is not posted in public view.
Island Vibes
3570 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Water tanks are empty due to freeze.
Noncritical violations: Two bags of rice were being stored on the floor. Permit was in cabinet.
Jean Tyson Child Development Study Center
924 W. Douglas St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Facility lacks employee with food safety manager certification. Facility does not have a maximum temperature registering device for hot water sanitizing.
Kalaveras Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
990 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Dish washing machine with chemical sanitizer concentration is 0 ppm.
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. This is an opening inspection; if raw fish will be offered, a letter of parasite destruction for the fish from the provider of the fish will be needed. Facility is planning to have ceviche of fish. Inform consumers of the significantly increased risk of consuming such foods by way of a disclosure and reminder using brochures, deli case or menu advisories, label statements, table tents, placards, or other effective written means. "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions." Surfaces of shelves in one refrigerator are not clean. Facility lacks some tiles in ceiling around hood ventilation system because company is working in the vent system.
La Despensa Latina
3138 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite 102, Springdale
Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above cooked potatoes, container with raw beef above packaged cheese. Several ready-to-eat foods (curtidos, cooked potatoes) do not have date marked.
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Frozen raw chicken thawing at room temperature. Paper glue for insects are located in food prep area. Container with bananas is stored in restroom.
Mo Tacos And Churros
329 N. West Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Two spray bottles with chemical sanitizer do not have labels.
Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. Original container of queso crema is reused to store salsa verde, another with simple syrup. Test strips are not available.
Phi Delta Theta
208 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Test strips available for hot water sanitizing were only for a rinse cycle testing at 180 degrees. Hot water sanitizing dish washer only reached a max temp of 161 degrees.
Sushi 101
522 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A three-compartment sink for manual ware washing, rinsing and sanitizing is not installed.
A Taste Of Thai
31 E. Center St., Suite 100, Fayetteville
Critical violations: One box of raw chicken was in the produce fridge over green onions.
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Many bags of cut vegetables were not date marked. There is a buildup of dust on the vent and hood over the prep area. Some tube lights in the food prep area lacked shielding.
Wright's Barbecue
2212 Main Drive, Johnson
Critical violations: One package of bacon was on a shelf in the back stainless over ready-to-eat food.
Noncritical violations: One spray bottle of apple cider vinegar was not labeled.
Dec. 1
Herman's Ribhouse
2901 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Menu lacks asterisking of steaks which can be served rare.
Jade China
1046 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The floors of the walk-in cooler lack cleaning.
Kyoto Hibachi Express Food Truck
1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown
Critical violations: Observed the fried rice at 110 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Nellie B's Bakery
2129 N. Center St., Suite A, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: One wrapped package of baked food items lacks adequate labeling for customer self-service.
Rick's Iron Skillet
1131 S. School Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: In walk-in cooler, cooked peeled potatoes lack cover.
Salathai
1241 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Container to dispense rice does not have a handle.
The Bar-B-Q Place
3542 E. Huntsville Road., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for the head.
Verylicious Snack Co.
1687 S. Harding Place, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.
Dec. 2
Cowboy Diner
802 Airport Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
Kappa Sigma Fraternity
711 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Mopsink does not have a backflow prevention device.
Kraken Killer Seafood
2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite E, Springdale
Critical violations: The soap cleaner is not dispensing soap. Observed the cooked potatoes and corn on the cob sitting in a food tub at room temperature.
Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.
Marriott Residence Inn
1740 S. 48th St., Springdale
Critical violations: Observed the boiled eggs in the cold-holding unit on ice is holding at 57 degrees, eggs on the prep table at 60 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Perimeter Behavior Center Of The Ozarks
2466 S. 48th St., Suite B, Springdale
Critical violations: Observed the walk-in cooler is holding chicken and pasta at 43 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Thai Taste
3138 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite 105, Springdale
Critical violations: Tofu, soy bean sprouts, cooked eggs are at 50 degrees. Cooked meat, cooked noodles do not have a date marked.
Noncritical violations: Frozen shrimp and Japanese noodles are thawing at room temperature. Test strips are not available. Food contact surfaces, manual can opener are not clean (food debris and grease). Surfaces prep table, refrigerators, sinks are not clean (food debris, grease). Retail food permit expired.
The Horse Shoe Grill Food Truck
205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Permit was not posted.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Nov. 28 -- Arkansas Children's Northwest, 2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Leverett Elementary School, 1124 Cleveland St., Fayetteville; Sbarro America 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1395, Fayetteville; Pavilion Buffet, 3049 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Washington Elementary School, 425 N. Highland Ave., Fayetteville
Nov. 29 -- The Meadow Venue & Event Center, 20674 Arkansas 59 South, Evansville; Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Nov. 30 -- Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, 120 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Nobilitea, 1345 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown
Dec. 1 -- Grand Village At Clear Creek, 1998 W. Grand Blvd., Fayetteville; Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville
Dec. 2 -- Con Quesos, 101 W. Johnson Ave., Apt D, Springdale; Georges Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Ozark Guidance Center, 2400 S. 48th St., Springdale