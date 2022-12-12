What it is and isn’t

There are few better items of evidence on behalf of the claim that Americans have a declining understanding of the principles behind their political order than the persistent confusion regarding the relationship between free speech and that which protects it, the First Amendment.

The confusion often comes with respect to what the First Amendment constrains, as neatly clarified by two recent free-speech controversies.

The first concerns the growing evidence that Twitter and other social media platforms engage in extensive censorship of people on the political right to the benefit of people on the left in a manner corresponding to the political orientation of those who run them.

According to new Twitter owner Elon Musk, media personality Tucker Carlson and too many others who should know better, such censorship constitutes a straightforward violation of the First Amendment.

But it doesn't, because the First Amendment prevents only the government from regulating (censoring) speech, and the speech which is most protected from such governmental interference is speech about government (the founders quite reasonably assumed that their project in self-government wouldn't work if people lacked the freedom to criticize those who governed them).

Twitter, however, and however influential regarding public matters, is a private entity, and as such is largely free to determine what content it does and doesn't permit. It might be inappropriate, even shameful for Twitter (or Facebook or YouTube) to suppress ideas with which it disagrees and censor stories that reflect negatively upon the political party those who run it belong to (as in, most egregiously, the Hunter Biden laptop story), but it isn't a violation of the First Amendment to do so.

Nor is it a First Amendment violation for Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee to request that Twitter remove or suppress certain material, as also appeared to have happened in 2020, because Biden was at that time a private individual (and remained so until Jan. 20, 2021) and the Democratic National Committee is, as representative of a political party, a private entity.

Indeed, as David French notes in The Atlantic, "This means the First Amendment protects Twitter, the Biden campaign team, and the Democratic National Committee. The "Twitter Files" released so far do not describe a violation of the First Amendment. Instead, they detail the exercise of First Amendment rights by independent, private actors."

It might have been wrong and blatantly self-serving for Biden and the Democrats to try to influence the content of Twitter, and typically craven and additional evidence of bias for Twitter to comply with such requests, but the First Amendment is relevant to such exchanges only to the extent of preventing government from preventing them.

Not so, however, with another free speech-controversy--efforts on the part of the government of New York state to regulate online "hate speech," defined as vilification or humiliation or incitements to violence "based on "race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression."

The "Social Media Hate Speech Accountability Act" (which entered into force last week and is already and appropriately under legal challenge) applies to any online site that permits comments to require proprietors to develop and articulate policies for both regulating such comments and for responding to reader complaints regarding them.

The New York statute thus violates the First Amendment by both interfering with speech and compelling it. In the words of Charles Cooke, the statute is "doubly illegal" because "there is no such thing as 'hate speech' under American law--and thereby no categorical basis for the government of New York to demand anything of those who supposedly host it," and because "by insisting that website owners publish explanations of their moderation rules and promise to respond to cavilers, the state is engaging in compelled speech."

Put differently, the government (whether it be that of the United States, New York or Omaha) can neither prohibit us from saying things nor require us to.

New York's statute will almost certainly be struck down as unconstitutional because it authorizes precisely that which the First Amendment sought to prevent--governmental interference with political speech.

Twitter can permit or not permit just about whatever it wishes (and private individuals and entities can legally seek to influence what it does and doesn't permit, as the Biden team did) because of the First Amendment. And the state of New York can't prohibit noxious speech because of it as well.

Give government the power to prohibit "hate speech" and fairly soon all speech government dislikes becomes hateful.

The old adage that "the pen is mightier than the sword" only holds if that which wields the sword, government, doesn't also control the pen.

When you permit the government to decide what speech is and isn't permitted, you lose not just free speech but all other rights, because without free speech no defense of any rights can be mounted.

Even the Blues Brothers had enough moral sense to despise Illinois Nazis. But as a free people we should also firmly defend their right to parade about in public spewing their malicious creed, even in Jewish Chicago suburbs.

When you try to take speech rights away from Nazis and other hateful specimens, you end up taking away speech rights from everyone.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.