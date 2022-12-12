Where will the money go? Washington County to decide soon how to spend $2.3 million in covid-relief grants for nonprofits

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials will have to deal with demand greatly exceeding supply when they consider how to distribute the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds to local community groups and nonprofits.

The county has received 42 applications for funding, with the total amount requested approaching $30 million. It has set aside $2.3 million in federal covid-relief funds for nonprofit organizations.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 and county judge-elect, said in his mind the $2.3 million figure is "a hard cap" on the amount that will be available.

"We all know there are far more requests for assistance than we can possibly fund," Deakins said.

Evelyn Rios Stafford, justice of the peace for District 12, said she would like to see the county reconsider the $2.3 million limit in light of the number of requests.

"Part of the original idea behind giving us all this money to begin with was to make sure we're helping people in our community who were affected by the pandemic," Stafford said. "I think we should be providing more than $2.3 million."

The county announced at the end of August it would set aside about $2.3 million of the $46 million in relief money it got under the federal law for local nonprofit organizations. The county accepted applications through Oct. 31. Those applications will be sent to the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in Harrison, which will review them to see if they comply with federal guidelines. The county will pay the district from $10,000 up to $35,000, depending on the number of applications received and reviewed.

After the review, the Quorum Court will receive reports on the applications, and the justices of the peace will decide in early 2023 whether to fund the requests.

County Treasurer Bobby Hill said the county has about $5 million in federal relief funds that have not been obligated. He said another $2 million was designated for "premium pay" for county employees, but has not been spent.

The applications range in size from $10,000 to more than $8 million and come from long-established charities such as the Ronald McDonald House and the Lions Club and organizations including the Washington Water Authority, which submitted four requests ranging from $2.4 million to more than $8 million. The Washington Water Authority's requests total about $20 million.

The applications falling between the lower and higher amounts include many aimed at providing assistance to individuals. They include a request for $290,346 from New Beginnings NWA, described in its application as a shelter community for people who have experienced long-term homelessness.

Another application that targets a specific local issue is from the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, which is seeking $15,000. In its application, the organization says it wants to work with other groups to preserve local family farms and farmland.

The distribution process for the American Rescue Plan Act funds was a bone of contention for several months, with some nonprofit groups noting the Quorum Court awarded money to some groups without any process in place to accept and evaluate requests. The county allocated about $2.9 million to Upskill NWA for a job-training program to address shortages of qualified employees in health care and another $315,000 to Returning Home, a Springdale nonprofit group helping men who have been incarcerated reintegrate with the community.

The use of relief funding for an expansion of the county's jail has also raised questions. The justices of the peace have sent on to the full Quorum Court two ordinances that would appropriate about $18.8 million in relief money for the expansion.

Stafford and others have cautioned against using the money on any jail expansion. Deakins said the county has been diligent in exploring the question of using the money for a jail project that is designed to improve the jail's ability to handle the covid pandemic, and he's confident it is an acceptable use of the money.

Deakins also noted the Treasury Department has no process for reviewing proposed uses.

"We have been told there is no process and there will be no process," Deakins said of asking for guidance from the Treasury Department. "Once again, we're flying without any help from the federal government."

Stafford said the lack of assurances that using the money for the jail project is acceptable should be reason for caution and possibly reconsidering the funding source.

Solomon Burchfield, program director of the New Beginnings nonprofit group at the south Fayetteville facility Thursday Dec. 8, 2022. Burchfield has asked the Washington County Quorum Court for $290,346 to help fund New Beginnings NWA, which provides services to the homeless. Washington County has 42 applications for funding through the countyÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s American Rescue Plan Act money, with the applications totaling about $30 million. the Quorum Court has said they will make $2.3 million available for community groups and non-profits. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Craig Kritzer, (left) resident of the New Beginnings temporary housing community, visits with Solomon Burchfield, program director of the New Beginnings nonprofit group Thursday Dec. 8, 2022. Burchfield has asked the Washington County Quorum Court for $290,346 to help fund New Beginnings NWA, which provides services to the homeless. Washington County has 42 applications for funding through the countyÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s American Rescue Plan Act money, with the applications totaling about $30 million. the Quorum Court has said they will make $2.3 million available for community groups and non-profits. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Craig Kritzer, resident of the New Beginnings temporary housing community, sits in his tiny house Thursday Dec. 8, 2022. Solomon Burchfield, program director of the New Beginnings nonprofit group has asked the Washington County Quorum Court for $290,346 to help fund New Beginnings NWA, which provides services to the homeless. Washington County has 42 applications for funding through the countyÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s American Rescue Plan Act money, with the applications totaling about $30 million. the Quorum Court has said they will make $2.3 million available for community groups and non-profits. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

