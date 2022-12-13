



University of Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders crossed a threshold on Monday, as he was named a first-team All-America player by the Associated Press.

By being named to his third All-America squad, the junior from Denton, Texas, is now considered a consensus All-American.

Sanders, who is 10th in the FBS with 9.5 sacks, was previously named a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.

The Sporting News All-America team is scheduled to be released today, followed by the American Football Coaches Association team on Wednesday. To earn consensus first-team All-America honors, a player has to be selected a first-teamer by three of those organizations.

Sanders joined elite company at Arkansas with his latest recognition by becoming the school's first AP first-team selection since Hunter Henry in 2015 and the program's first AP first-team linebacker since Ronnie Caveness in 1964. He is the first Razorback linebacker to earn first-team All-America status since Jermaine Petty earned the honor from the All-American Football Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association in 2001.

Sanders, who has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play in the Razorbacks' Liberty Bowl game against Kansas on Dec. 28, made a huge impact as a first-year transfer from Alabama. The 6-5, 233-pounder had five sacks in the first three games and was named the Butkus Award linebacker of the month for September. He was one of three five finalists for the Butkus Award, which was won by Iowa's Jack Campbell, as the nation's top linebacker. Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley and Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr. were the other finalists.

Sanders had at least a half-sack through the first five games, including one against his former Alabama teammate Bryce Young, then finished up with three sacks in the final four games.

He led the team with 103 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss, in addition to sacks, and also had 6 quarterback hurries, 5 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and his first career interception.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was one of three Southern California players selected to the AP All-America team.

Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joined their quarterback to give USC more players on the first team than any other school.

Williams, named last week the AP Player of the Year, became the eighth USC player to win the Heisman over the weekend after accounting for 47 touchdowns this season and leadking USC to the Pac-12 title game.

The Trojans also had center Brett Neilon and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon selected to the third team.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson was selected to the first team for the second consecutive season, along with Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, who made it as an all-purpose player for the second year in a row.

Joining Williams in the All-America first-team backfield is Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Michigan's Blake Corum.

Michigan also had center Olusegun Oluwatimi and kicker Jake Moody picked for the second team.

The second-ranked Wolverines face No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. The Horned Frogs' lone first-team All-American was defensive back Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. TCU quarterback Max Duggan and guard Steve Avila made the second team.

Top-ranked Georgia placed two players on the first-team defense with tackle Jalen Carter and safety Christopher Smith. Tight end Brock Bowers and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson were second-team selections.

The Bulldogs face No. 4 Ohio State in the CFP's Peach Bowl semifinal on New Year's Eve. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison was Ohio State's only first-team All-American, but the Buckeyes added four players on the second team: Offensive tackles Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Ronnie Hickman.

Associated Press writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this article.



