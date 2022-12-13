Arkansas, SEC attractive to Kentucky transfer

Receiver Chauncey Magwood of Kentucky has a taste of competing in the SEC, and after wrapping up his official visit to Arkansas, he likes the chances of staying in the league.

He and his parents arrived on Sunday afternoon and departed Fayetteville around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"I feel like I had to keep it one of my options just for sure,” Magwood said of Arkansas. “Staying in the SEC, competing in the SEC is one of the top things. It's college football, especially if you are trying to get drafted trying to get to the NFL. So I'm keeping it one of my options still. I can't exclude no school from the equation.

“I want to keep as many different conferences in hand. When they hit me up I felt like if something really happened and I felt like going here I have another chance to compete in the SEC. Having that exposure on the field, another chance with an SEC team."

Magwood , 6-0 and 198 pounds, had 7 receptions for 104 yards and 1 touchdown this season for the Wildcats while playing in 12 games. He started once.

He announced on Dec. 5 he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. Magwood was contacted by Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton and was able to see playing time available.

"They lost three of their starting receivers,” Magwood said. “So you saw that opportunity. I had one of my guys here (Jadon Haselwood). Really what I saw going on they lost three wide receivers. They hit me up, the wide receiver coach hit me up. I feel like me and the wide receiver coach had a great connection.”

He was a consensus 3-star wide receiver prospect and ESPN’s No. 98 wide receiver in the nation as a senior at Lee County (Ga.) High School.

The Razorbacks were in his top six before committing to Kentucky over offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and numerous other programs.

Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson returning for the 2023 season also makes Arkansas attractive.

"Pretty big guy — 2021 was one of his better seasons,” he said. “I think this season he was hurt, missed a couple of games. He's pretty active. He can run and throw it and can do it all. Especially what you need to do in the SEC.”

Magwood said he’s also considering Troy, Western Kentucky and Central Florida



