Business news in brief

NLR-based Montrose

announces Huco buy

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. announced Monday the acquisition of Houston-based Huco Consulting Inc., which implements environment, health, safety and governance systems and software for industrial, commercial and government clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Huco leadership team will remain in place, officials said.

"As environmental reporting needs increase for companies, the demand for systematic compliance and data aggregation is growing fast," said Mark Hall, senior vice president at Montrose, which is based in North Little Rock. "With the addition of the experienced Huco team, we enhance our data offerings, expanding support for ... our clients as we continue to pioneer real-time environmental monitoring and consolidated reporting."

Huco services customers in multiple industries to help them better monitor their environmental impacts, including carbon footprint, improve employee safety and decrease compliance risk.

Montrose is an environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations. The company has more than 2,500 employees across over 75 locations around the world.

-- Andrew Moreau

ArcBest CFO Cobb

to retire next year

David Cobb, longtime chief financial officer for trucking and logistics company ArcBest, will retire in October, the company said Monday.

Cobb has been with Fort Smith-based ArcBest since 2006 and has served as its chief financial officer since 2015. He has also held accounting and financial posts in the oil and gas industry.

"In his time at ArcBest, David has made significant and meaningful contributions to our company. His collaborative spirit has been so valuable as ArcBest transformed into a leading logistics company," Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.

During Cobb's time at the company, ArcBest saw annual revenue go from $1.9 billion in 2006 to more than $5 billion in the past twelve months.

"I am so fortunate to have worked the last 17 years at ArcBest where we truly have some of the best people in the business. It has been an honor to serve as CFO of ArcBest," Cobb said.

-- John Magsam

State index closes

at 809.30, up 7.51

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 809.3o, up 7.51 points.

"The week started out strong for U.S. stocks as the major averages rallied one and half percent as investors gear up for a busy week ahead with today's inflation report and Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision regarding interest rates," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.