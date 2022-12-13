House of Bread to open pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will open its pantry Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone.

New clients must bring their ID or driver's license as well as a bill showing their address and name. Returning clients will only need to bring their ID. There are no exceptions, according to a news release.

Ministry plans revival

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will present a winter revival, "Jesus is the Reason for the Season," Friday through Sunday.

The guest evangelist will be April Carey of Patmos World Outreach Ministries of Columbus, Ohio.

On Friday and Saturday, prayer begins at 6 p.m. and service at 7 p.m. On Sunday, prayer is at 2 p.m. and service at 3 p.m., according to a news release.

3 groundbreakings set

Go Forward Pine Bluff, the city of Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency will hold ground-breaking ceremonies on three city projects. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Events will happen at these locations and times Thursday:

• Family Fun Park -- 2100 E. Harding Ave., 9:30 a.m. -- This event center will include Go Kart racing, mini golf, gaming, food, and other amenities.

• Housing Site -- 33rd Avenue and Plum Street, 10:15 a.m. -- The site will consist of three single-family homes. This project will work in conjunction with the Neighborhood Enhancement Act to increase home ownership and property values while encouraging developers to invest and eliminate blight.

• Sixth Avenue District -- Sixth Avenue and Main Street, 11:15 a.m. -- The district aims to transform the plaza into a fully functioning space for retail businesses and restaurants.

NAACP sets ACT-SO deadline

The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP is accepting applications for the 2022-23 Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technology, Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) Program.

ACT-SO is designed to support the academic achievements of African-American high school students. The completed form is due by Feb. 1, 2023, and should be submitted to Maryann Lee, 212 W. Barraque St., Pine Bluff, AR, 71601.

Students win monetary prizes for first, second and third place in local competitions.

First place winners receive an opportunity to participate at the national competition scheduled for July in Boston, Mass.

Details: Maryann Lee, chair, (870) 718-5330 or mizmaryann@gmail.com. The application is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/585454b8001/a14271de-8fa0-4a25-9fd9-45d64d950458.pdf?rdr=true.