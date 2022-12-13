Douglas Brinkley lecture in Little Rock is canceled

Tonight's lecture by historian Douglas Brinkley at the Clinton Presidential Center has been canceled because of a severe weather forecast.

Brinkley — a professor at Rice University in Houston, presidential historian for the New York Historical Society and trustee for the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library — is a prolific writer. His latest book is "Silent Spring Revolution," which chronicles the rise of environmental activism from 19601873.

He had been scheduled to speak in Little Rock as part of the Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series. The lecture will be rescheduled in 2023, according to the Clinton Presidential Center.