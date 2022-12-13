eStem Public Charter Schools system CEO announces retirement

John Bacon, the long-time chief executive officer of the eStem Public Charter Schools system in Little Rock, is retiring from the system at the end of the month.

Bacon talked about his departure at a meeting of the state Charter Authorizing Panel during which the panel recommended a 10-year renewal of the state-issued charter that enables the five-campus system to operate.

Mark Milhollen, the system’s founding chief financial officer, will serve as the interim leader, Bacon said.

Both Bacon and Milhollen are former leaders in the Little Rock School District.

“It just feels like it is time for me to step aside and take a little time to rest and recharge before considering the second act of my career,” Bacon said Tuesday.

“It has been the career adventure of a lifetime to be part of the founding leadership team for eStem schools in 2008 and to have seen it through as CEO for the past 13 years."