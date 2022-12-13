Ex-principal’s murder trial rescheduled

The trial of a former Omaha, Ark., high school principal has been rescheduled for March 27 in Boone County Circuit Court in Harrison.

Rocky Brian Dodson, 52, is charged with second-degree murder in the March 6 death of his wife, Amanda Dodson, 36.

Originally set for Sept. 23, his jury trial has been continued three times.

A final hearing is scheduled for Dodson on Feb. 21.

According to a charging document in the case, "the defendant struck a blow to the throat of Amanda Dodson, which resulted in fractured, broken and crushed tracheal cartilage" resulting in her death.

Murder in the second degree is a Class A felony. A person convicted of a Class A felony faces a sentence of six to 30 years in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401(a)(2).

Rocky Dodson has pleaded innocent and is free on bond.

Dodson, who was also the high school boys basketball coach, resigned from the school district at the end of April.

Omaha, Ark., is 3 miles south of the Missouri state line.