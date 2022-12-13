Fallen Pea Ridge police officer honored with memorial marker Monday

PEA RIDGE -- Under a cloudy sky, Police Chief Lynn Hahn on Monday stood just a few feet from where officer Kevin Apple had died 534 days earlier.

Hahn opened a ceremony to unveil the replica of a permanent memorial honoring Apple that will soon be installed.

"We're here today because a tragic event happened right here in this parking lot a year and a half ago," Hahn said. "That was the day that Kevin Apple lost his life while he was serving this community.

"It was tragic for me. It was tragic for men and women of the Police Department. It was tragic for our brothers and sisters of the Fire Department and for all of the guys who helped."

Hahn said the city wanted to keep Apple's memory alive forever.

Apple died at 53 on June 26, 2021, while on duty during an incident at the White Oak Station.

"Not only did he sacrifice that day, but he spent 23 years serving as a law enforcement officer, so he made a lot of sacrifices in 23 years time. That day was the ultimate sacrifice when he gave his life when serving his community," he said.

"I retired his number immediately so no one will ever be 1212 again ... he'll always be on our roster," Hahn said.

The date of Dec. 12 was proclaimed by both Benton County and Pea Ridge as Kevin Apple Day.

"The blue lights are amazing," Hahn said, referring to the blue light bulbs on porches throughout the community. "Pilots still tell me they see the blue haze over Pea Ridge when flying at night."

Two apple trees -- an Arkansas black and a delicious -- were planted on either side of the memorial stone.

"I want to personally thank everyone who has helped us get through this," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. "It's been a tough time for our police officers, Fire Department and our city ... this is something that shouldn't happen in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, but it did. But it also showed how strong and how resilient Pea Ridge is."

Law enforcement officers from the Arkansas State Police, Little Flock police, Centerton police, Rogers police and the Benton County Sheriff's Office joined Pea Ridge officers, members of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department, and city employees and residents to pay their respects to Apple.

The memorial stone will be black granite and have an apple-shaped hole in the top center of it, which Hahn said he hopes will cast an apple-shaped shadow on the ground nearby when the sun shines through it.

The front of the monument states: "In memory of Officer Kevin Apple; EOW: Saturday, June 26, 2021; Pea Ridge Police Department."

"EOW" stands for "end of watch."

On the back of the monument is a poem written by a fellow officer who preferred to remain anonymous.

Hahn thanked Equity Bank and White Oak for allowing the memorial to be constructed on the property between the two businesses. Numerous individuals and businesses donated to cover the cost of the memorial, he said.

Hahn also thanked Pea Ridge police officer Sgt. John Hicks, who "was a very good friend of Kevin Apple -- like a brother to him. He has pretty much spearheaded this."

Apple and fellow Pea Ridge officer Brian Stamps responded to a call about 11:30 a.m. June 26, 2021, to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They spotted the Jeep at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to a probable cause affidavit. Shawna Cash was in the driver's seat and Elijah Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents.

The two officers parked on both ends of the Jeep, which was parked at the gas pumps, and attempted to speak with Cash and Andazola, according to the affidavit. Cash rammed one of the Pea Ridge police vehicles, then drove over Apple -- dragging him 149 feet -- and fled west on Slack Street, according to court documents. Apple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cash, 24, of Pine Bluff faces capital murder and other charges. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Andazola, 20, is charged with accomplice to capital murder and escape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree speaks Monday during a ceremony to unveil a memorial for slain Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple, whose badge number was 1212. Apple was killed June 26, 2021, near the location of the memorial. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)

