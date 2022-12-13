Fayetteville man sentenced to 15 years in prison for meth

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in federal prison for having methamphetamine with intent to deliver it, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Kacey Derell Jones, 45, was sentenced to 188 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in October 2021, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information Jones was distributing methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas. Detectives also learned Jones was a parolee with a warrantless search waiver on file, the release states.

Detectives bought methamphetamine from Jones on Oct. 17, 2021. Two days later, detectives received information Jones possessed a large amount of methamphetamine at his Fayetteville home. Detectives saw Jones driving his vehicle and requested a Fayetteville patrol officer to stop and arrest him.

Jones was arrested and taken back to his home, where a search was conducted. Detectives found a .40 caliber handgun as well as four individually packaged bags of methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 115 grams, according to the release.

Jones later admitted to detectives the drugs and firearm seized belonged to him, the release states.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.