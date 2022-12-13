Forecasters: Storms with possibility of severe weather predicted in Arkansas today

Thunderstorms are expected to move into the state Tuesday along a cold front, with chances being higher through the afternoon and evening hours, a severe weather briefing from the National Weather Service said.

Some storms could become strong to severe at times, particularly over southern parts of the state, the briefing from the weather service in North Little Rock said.

The weather service said that all severe weather hazards are possible, including hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of southwest Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas until 5 p.m., a tweet from the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

The storms today could produce winds as strong as 60 mph and hail up to a quarter inch in size, the weather briefing said.

Excessive rain may also cause localized flooding in some parts of the state.

The storms were expected to enter the west portion of the state by 9 a.m., according to projection maps from the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predicted the storm system will be mostly out of the state by Wednesday morning.