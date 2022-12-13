Golden Globes gears up for its return

NEW YORK -- After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on the dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and the multiverse mash-up "Everything Everywhere all at Once."

Martin McDonagh's feuding friends tale "The Banshees of Inisherin" led with eight nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's existential action comedy "Everything Everywhere all at Once" came in second with six nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Globes spread nominations around to a number of Oscar favorites like Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and Todd Fields' "Tar," while also elevating big-budget spectacles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water." Each, along with Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," landed nominations for best film, drama.

The nominees for best film, comedy or musical, were: "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "Babylon" and "Triangle of Sadness."

Among the nominees for best actor in a drama is Brendan Fraser. Fraser has said he won't attend the Globes after he said he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

On the TV side, the ABC public school comedy "Abbott Elementary" led with five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy, and nods for its stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams.

"The Crown," "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "Only Murders in the Building," "Pam & Tommy" and "White Lotus" all came away with four nominations.

"Top Gun: Maverick," the year's biggest box-office smash, is nominated for two awards: best film, drama, and best song.

James Cameron's upcoming "Avatar: The Way of Water" scored nods for best film, drama, and best director for Cameron. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" snagged two nominations, for Angela Bassett's supporting performance and Rihanna's "Lift Me Up."

Damien Chazelle's silent film-era epic "Babylon" doesn't open in theaters until later this month, but came away with five nominations, including nods for Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva.

Other nominees across categories included Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, Jeremy Pope, Ana Taylor-Joy, Emma Thompson, Dolly De Leon and Eddie Redmayne.

Last year, NBC canceled this year's telecast. Instead, the Golden Globes were quietly held in a Beverly Hilton ballroom without any stars in attendance. Winners were announced on Twitter.

The show, which will be telecast Jan. 10 and hosted by stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is trying to mount a comeback.

Information for this article was contributed by Lindsey Bahr of The Associated Press.