Group to host business event

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host Enlarging Your Empire: Entrepreneurial 101 via Zoom at 7 p.m. Dec. 15.

The community is invited to attend this fourth part of the 2022-2023 virtual series, Preparing our Community for Success, sponsored by The Links Inc.

The presenters are Codney Washington, Jeffrey Pulliam and Kevin Williams.

Washington -- The Pine Bluff native is the interim director at The Generator where their primary focus is entrepreneurial and business development, according to a news release. Washington graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a bachelor of science degree in computer science. He started his career with Simmons Bank before working for Lockheed Martin. At the age of 31, he decided to start his own company, which has grown to include four different lines of business.

Pulliam -- The owner of Pulliam Consulting & Support Services, he is also the director of the Southeast Arkansas College Workforce Development Center. Pulliam has more than 20 years of service in economic, business, community and workforce development.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business management and finance at UAPB. He is a 2020 New Workforce Professionals Academy graduate of the National Council for Workforce Education. Pulliam is studying to become a certified economic developer through the Oklahoma University Economic Development Institute.

Williams -- An entrepreneur and personality coach, Williams' career began as a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy where he served nine years. As a result of this service, he learned the importance of influence and interpersonal relationships, according to the release. Williams switched his focus from civil service to building dreams. After leaving the sheriff's office, he began a 10-year series of successes with his private market firm, Team Vision LLC, where he focuses on direct sales, network marketing, traditional marketing, and digital marketing, according to the release.

Current or potential entrepreneurs are urged to attend the virtual session via Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81687358782?pwd=dnpZcGFYbFl6TFZKNThXSTJLMThOQT09 with Meeting ID: 816 8735 8782 and Passcode: 257663. For dial in, use 646-558-8656.

Tenita Shannon-Gragg is the president of the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. Kelly D. Bryant is the program chair.

Jeffrey Pulliam

