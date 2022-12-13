Homemakers Club hears two programs

Two programs were presented at the recent meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club, which was held at the Pursuit Church in White Hall.

Brenda Robinson presented the program "Getting More Sleep." She explained that sleep disorders are conditions that affect one's overall sleep patterns. Four types of sleep disorders are insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and narcolepsy. Sleep disorders can impact a person's overall health, safety and quality of life, according to the presentation.

Robinson gave some easy tips to get more sleep. Tips include have a consistent bedtime routine, go to bed and get up at the same time every day, plan wind-down time 30 minutes before bedtime, and avoid checking email and social media before bedtime. It is also important to keep your bedroom temperature comfortable, limit caffeine amounts before bedtime and get regular physical activity most days.

Jody Stout presented the program "Have You Ever Made Quick Bread?" She discussed the three types of quick breads -- pour batters, drop batters and soft dough. Mixing the ingredients correctly is an important part of having a beautiful loaf of bread, according to the presentation.

Be sure to sift before measuring. Thoroughly mix all the dry ingredients together. In a different bowl, mix the fat and sugar and stir in the eggs and remaining ingredients. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Gently stir until all ingredients are mixed but do not overmix. Grease or spray only the bottom of the pan, using the size of the pan that the recipe calls for.

Stout stated that there are three ways to check for doneness of quick bread: 1) A toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf should come out clean; 2) It will spring back when touched; 3) Quick bread usually has a crack down the center and when that crack looks dry and not sticky, it is done.

In concluding the program, Stout served spiced applesauce bread, and Linda Works and Lynda Toler served zucchini bread.

Delores Kelley, club president, welcomed members and guests to the meeting. Debbie James and Jody Stout discussed upcoming events.

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Club Christmas Council will be held Dec. 13 at the Pursuit Church with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. Ham and turkey will be provided by the council. There will be a gift/ornament exchange.

In other business, the club voted to donate $300 to the Transformation Project Angel Tree. Plans were made for the Heart-N-Hands EHC Christmas Party.

Nancy Rosen, special community service project chairman, thanked everyone who brought baby lotion or donated money for the Hope of the Delta. She suggested that the club bring hooded towels for the agency to the next meeting.

Miriam Lester, Joy Thomas and Linda Brumley were welcomed as Heart-N-Hands EHC's newest members.